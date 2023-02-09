Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Pressure on 2023 recruiting class becoming overwhelming and unfair
As the once hopeful 2022-23 basketball season continues to unravel, possibly relegated to the NIT, a large portion of the fan base is maintaining optimism by gushing over the potential of five 17- to 19-year-olds that will play for the Wildcats next season. The quintet includes Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner,...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
2023 NFL Mock Draft after Super Bowl: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1 to Bears after Colts trade pick
CBS Sports' latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft coming out of the Super Bowl includes several mock trades at the top, most involving moves for quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 pick, but are reportedly willing to listen to offers considering the season Justin Fields had as a second-year pro under center.
RJ Melendez suspended for Rutgers game for 'violation of team rules'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
Porter Moser: 'They're not gonna see any difference from myself as the head coach or the staff of preparing'
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners’ losing streak has now hit four. In their fifth loss in six games, they were blown out 78-55 by the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. In the process, the Sooners are below .500 for the first time since an...
Kentucky vs. Georgia basketball: Media rips Wildcats after ugly loss brings blow to March Madness chances
The Kentucky Wildcats' NCAA Tournament hopes were placed on life support Saturday as it suffered a Quad 2 loss to a Georgia Bulldogs team ranked 129th in the NET by a score of 75-68 at Stegeman Coliseum. Kentucky fell to 16-9 overall with the loss and is now 7-5 SEC play. Georgia improved 15-10 overall and 5-7 in SEC play.
College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge
Last week, Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll let Purdue stay at No. 1 after an understandable road loss to Indiana. Matt Painter's Boilermakers weren't so lucky this week. Purdue dropped from the top spot after falling to Northwestern 64-58. A Purdue offense that ranks inside the top-10 nationally scored just 21 points in the second half against Northwestern.
Potential Wide Receiver Cap Casualties For Browns To Keep An Eye On
Here we consider a group of wide receivers around the NFL who approach the 2023 summer with some questions about their roster spot. This is a look at players who could be traded, released, or even retire in the weeks ahead, as well as the financial implications of such decisions for the player and the organization. These situations can often create scenarios where players that normally would not be available during the 2023 off-season become available for a number of financial reasons. With the Free Agent Wide Receiver class not very strong, the Browns should be monitoring these situations.
Joey Baker, facing end of college career, picks up game for Michigan: 'Don't want it to end yet'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In 2017, it was Derrick Walton Jr., then Zak Irvin. In 2018, it was Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson. In 2019, it was Charles Matthews. In 2021, it was Isaiah Livers, until it had to be Eli Brooks. Then, in a rarity provided by the...
Scouting Report on Top247 two-way lineman Liam Andrews
Image Title (Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports)<p><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/13409587/638a3128d225ce017c1fa85e" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe></p><p>Top247 offensive lineman <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Liam-Andrews-46128452" target="_blank">Liam Andrews</a></b> has plenty of attention in recruiting and he is coming off a late January visit to Oklahoma.</p><p>Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Boston College and LSU are among the schools to offer and show a lot of interest, but there is one thing that has to get answered in the recruitment of the Brookline (Mass.) Dexter standout before recruiting moves forward – will be play offense or defense in college?</p><p>After seeing the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Andrews live and in reviewing his junior film, the following scouting report was added to his 247Sports profile:</p><blockquote><p>Verified size with impressive length. Being recruited to play on offensive and defensive lines but more upside on offensive side. Has basketball and lacrosse in his athletic background. Jumbo athlete with impressive athleticism given size that stood out during in-person eval.</p><p>Excellent body control. Twitched athlete with ability to bend and win leverage regardless of which side of ball being played. Plays physical and fast. Consistently manhandles physically overmatched prospects. Embraces physical aspect.</p><p>Has fast and active hands. As offensive lineman, is sound technically and athleticism shines. Sinks hips well and drives up and into defender. Consistently gets hands inside and uses strength well. Initial punch is forceful and with meaning. Is strong is pass pro base. Plays mean and with nasty streak. Once engaged, drives legs and clears the defender with ease.</p><p>On defense, mostly lines up as 5-tech. Gets off quickly at snap and can stack and shed. Demonstrates closing speed. Flashes swim and rip moves. Well drilled and uses combination moves. Technique is strong and impressive given work load on both sides of ball. Shows some ability to dip shoulder and get around edge. Build and skill set likely means move inside in college if he remains on defense.</p><p>Has to continue to develop upper body strength. In pass pro, has to work on kick step and refine ability to mirror. Multi-year starter who can get early playing time at high-level program. Has early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p>The only January visit Andrews made was to Oklahoma, which he also visited last offseason. He is working on visits for the spring.</p><p>He has made multiple trips to Penn State, and he made visits last offseason to Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Boston College, Kentucky, Ohio State, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame as well as Penn State and Oklahoma.</p>
College basketball's 10 takes: All-Star picks, Creighton soaring and vibe checks on breakout candidates
The NBA announced the 13-man All-Star rosters for the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, so we're going to do the same for college basketball by splitting KenPom's 10 best-rated conferences into the "East" and "West" using extremely intense geographical parameters. The Creighton rollercoaster has been insane this season. When...
Porter Moser shoots down interest in Notre Dame job: 'I can say unequivocally that's a false report'
NORMAN, Okla. — The rumor has been out there for a hot minute about Porter Moser potentially taking the Notre Dame job that's set to be vacant at the end of the season. He shot that down in a big way Monday afternoon during a pregame press conference for the Kansas State game.
Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again
The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
Sports a family affair for five-star Madden Faraimo
San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) five-star sophomore safety Madden Faraimo is one of the top prospects in the class of 2025, but his size and speed will also cast a shadow over the prospects preceding him in 2024. Madden has a first name steeped in football tradition and a last name...
Wright talks about starting for the Cowboys
In 2000 and 2001, former South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright played under one of the brightest spotlights in sports- he was the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Wright went on to start for the Baltimore Ravens anï¿½
