Shively, KY

wdrb.com

Man riding bicycle killed after being hit on Interstate 265 near Okolona, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 265 near Okolona on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a bicyclist and passenger vehicle crash on Interstate 265 northbound at I-65 around 4:30 p.m. A man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of I-265 when a vehicle hit him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

17-year-old arrested in connection to Jefferson Mall shooting last year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting at Jefferson Mall last year. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested the 17-year-old on Monday afternoon. The teen is being charged with assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Due to his age,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 32-year-old shot, killed in Phoenix Hill

The man shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Friday night has been identified by the coroner's office. John Taylor, Jr., 32, died of a gunshot wound on Feb. 10 after being taken to UofL Hospital. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Video in the player above is from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Three people arrested after car theft leads to shooting in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville teenagers in stolen cars targeted a Shepherdsville neighborhood just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Concerned neighbors shared surveillance video of suspects checking car doors and leaving. While their cars weren't taken, Melanie Goff says her 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen. “I do...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found with stab wound in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hurt in a late night stabbing in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called on Sunday shortly before midnight to a reported stabbing in the 3500 block of Colmar Drive. Officers found a man with a stab wound who was alert...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital following shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Lindsay Avenue and Mt. Holly Avenue around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Injury crash reported on West Chestnut Street, Roy Wilkins Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some traffic alerts that might impact their Monday morning commute. There was on West Chestnut Street and Roy Wilkins Avenue that involved a semi-trailer truck. Louisville Metro EMS did conduct a transport, but it’s not confirmed how many people were injured. According to MetroSafe, a traffic pole was fully detached from the ground, so electric maintenance workers are going to be working to get the light back up and working. Louisville Metro police are there at the scene and traffic is restricted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police warn of thieves stealing license plates from cars in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana have issued a warning after multiple license plates have been reported stolen. The Sellersburg Police Chief said that last week three people reported their license plates as stolen. The reports came from neighbors in the Hillendale and Covered Bridge subdivisions. Police encourage...
SELLERSBURG, IN
953wiki.com

MADISON MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 8, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darren K. Stewart 50, Madison, Indiana, for level six felony possession of methamphetamine. Stewart was taken into custody after a traffic stop executed by Officer Curtis Shellman, at the corner of Fillmore and Baltimore Streets.
MADISON, IN

