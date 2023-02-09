Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Bicyclist dead after crash on I-265 N at I-65; driver arrested with charges pending
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist is dead after being involved in a crash on Interstate 265 North at Interstate 65 on Monday. MetroSafe confirmed that a crash involving a car and bicycle happened around 4:40 p.m. on I-265. The Louisville Metro Police Department said that a car struck the...
LMPD: Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run on I-265; driver arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed on the Gene Snyder. According to Metro Police, their Seventh Division officers responded to the area of I-265 and I-65 near Okolona around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a collision between a bicyclist and a car.
wdrb.com
Man riding bicycle killed after being hit on Interstate 265 near Okolona, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 265 near Okolona on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a bicyclist and passenger vehicle crash on Interstate 265 northbound at I-65 around 4:30 p.m. A man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of I-265 when a vehicle hit him.
WLKY.com
Man, juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Smoketown neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and juvenile are in critical condition after being shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of Roselane Street around 8:15 p.m. Watch video of the scene in...
WLKY.com
17-year-old arrested in connection to Jefferson Mall shooting last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting at Jefferson Mall last year. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested the 17-year-old on Monday afternoon. The teen is being charged with assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Due to his age,...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man dead after motorcycle hits SUV on Westport Road near Rolling Hills neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Westport Road Monday night. LMPD said they responded to calls of a crash in the 9400 block of Westport Road around 8 p.m. Their initial investigation found that the motorcycle was traveling...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 32-year-old shot, killed in Phoenix Hill
The man shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Friday night has been identified by the coroner's office. John Taylor, Jr., 32, died of a gunshot wound on Feb. 10 after being taken to UofL Hospital. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Video in the player above is from...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 32-year-old man who died in shooting in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the victim who died after a shooting on Feb. 10, 2023 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 32-year-old John Taylor Jr. died of a gunshot injury. LMPD responded to a report of a shooting...
WLKY.com
Man injured in late-night Clifton Heights neighborhood shooting, suspect at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police is looking for a gunman connected to a late Sunday night shooting. Police say a man was shot just before 11 p.m. on Lindsey Avenue near Mount Holly in Clifton Heights. When police got there, they found a man suffering from from...
wdrb.com
Police make at least 2 arrests related to street racing incidents in Louisville over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said they've made at least two arrests over the weekend in connection with street racing incidents in Louisville. According to court documents, 26-year-old TyJaylon Briggs and 18-year-old Luis Miller-Rivas were arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 12. Police said that,...
WLKY.com
Three people arrested after car theft leads to shooting in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville teenagers in stolen cars targeted a Shepherdsville neighborhood just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Concerned neighbors shared surveillance video of suspects checking car doors and leaving. While their cars weren't taken, Melanie Goff says her 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen. “I do...
Wave 3
Man found with stab wound in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hurt in a late night stabbing in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called on Sunday shortly before midnight to a reported stabbing in the 3500 block of Colmar Drive. Officers found a man with a stab wound who was alert...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital following shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Lindsay Avenue and Mt. Holly Avenue around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
Wave 3
Injury crash reported on West Chestnut Street, Roy Wilkins Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some traffic alerts that might impact their Monday morning commute. There was on West Chestnut Street and Roy Wilkins Avenue that involved a semi-trailer truck. Louisville Metro EMS did conduct a transport, but it’s not confirmed how many people were injured. According to MetroSafe, a traffic pole was fully detached from the ground, so electric maintenance workers are going to be working to get the light back up and working. Louisville Metro police are there at the scene and traffic is restricted.
WLKY.com
Police warn of thieves stealing license plates from cars in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana have issued a warning after multiple license plates have been reported stolen. The Sellersburg Police Chief said that last week three people reported their license plates as stolen. The reports came from neighbors in the Hillendale and Covered Bridge subdivisions. Police encourage...
Spencer County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
(WEHT) - The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at the Village Hut in Fulda.
Wave 3
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police. Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police said the report came from a neighbor who witnessed the incident. After meeting with police, the neighbor went to search...
953wiki.com
MADISON MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
Has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 8, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darren K. Stewart 50, Madison, Indiana, for level six felony possession of methamphetamine. Stewart was taken into custody after a traffic stop executed by Officer Curtis Shellman, at the corner of Fillmore and Baltimore Streets.
LMPD: Stolen vehicle turned pursuit leads to Louisville 19-year-old’s arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in custody after police say he allegedly ran from police in a stolen vehicle. Lloyd Johnson, 19, is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and fleeing and evading police. According to Metro Police, officers attempted to pull over a car reported...
WLKY.com
St. Matthews Police: Be on alert for purse snatchers at the pump
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Police in St. Matthews are asking women to be on high alert. They tell WLKY in recent weeks, there have been a series of brazen purse snatchings at some local gas pumps. Two happened Friday but in total, three women have had their purses stolen...
