Martin County, FL

WPBF News 25

One killed and four others injured in fiery crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A fiery crash at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail in Delray Beach resulted in one death and sent four others to the hospital early Monday morning. The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when emergency crews arrived to find two cars involved,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deadly crash shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach for hours

One person was killed and multiple others were hurt following a crash early Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said. A spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the wreck at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on I-95, closing all southbound lanes in Boca Raton

A man walking on Interstate 95 was struck and killed by two vehicles, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes for several hours in Boca Raton on Sunday morning. The multi-vehicle crash was before Exit 15 (Glades Road) around 6:34 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 11:10 a.m., all lanes remained closed and traffic was diverted at the Yamato/Spanish River exit.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Charge For Boca Raton Man, Arrested Saturday

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing a DUI charge following his arrest on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach early Saturday morning. Michael Amato, 29, was taken into custody just before 12:30 Saturday morning by Delray Beach Police in the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, MAJOR CRASH

UPDATE: ONE DEAD. WALKING ON HIGHWAY. WHY? BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:42 p.m. — While there has not been an official “all clear” from the Florida Dept. of Transportation, we understand that all southbound lanes have now reopened following the early morning fatality in the area of Glades Road. UPDATE: 11:16 a.m. — […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Vehicle catches fire on I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard

A vehicle caught fire after engine difficulties on Interstate 95, initially closing three lanes, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said Saturday afternoon. Battalion 1 Chief Douglas Greene told WPTV the man's vehicle was stopped southbound near the overpass at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and he exited around 1 p.m. The agency responded with the three engines and one rescue unit, and extinguished the fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Two people rescued from canoe in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Area on Sunday. On the afternoon of Feb. 12, crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called after receiving reports of two people stranded in a canoe taking on water. Crews found the people,...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Family of Pahokee man stabbed to death seeking charges filed in case

Calls for justice were loud and clear Monday morning outside State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office. On Halloween 2021, relatives said their loved one Demetrius Newkirk, Jr. went out to a party with friends. After he came home for the night, they said, he was stabbed and died on the way to the hospital.
PAHOKEE, FL
WSVN-TV

Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton

CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
BOCA RATON, FL

