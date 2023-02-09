Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
One killed and four others injured in fiery crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A fiery crash at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail in Delray Beach resulted in one death and sent four others to the hospital early Monday morning. The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when emergency crews arrived to find two cars involved,...
1 killed, 4 others taken to hospital after Delray Beach crash
One person was killed and multiple others were hurt following a crash early Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said.
Pedestrian struck, killed by two cars on I-95 in Boca
BOCA RATON — A Boca Raton man who was walking or standing in the far left lane of southbound Interstate 95 north of Glades Road was killed Sunday morning after he was hit by two vehicles, police said. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol...
wflx.com
Deadly crash shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach for hours
One person was killed and multiple others were hurt following a crash early Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said. A spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the wreck at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said...
wflx.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-95, closing all southbound lanes in Boca Raton
A man walking on Interstate 95 was struck and killed by two vehicles, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes for several hours in Boca Raton on Sunday morning. The multi-vehicle crash was before Exit 15 (Glades Road) around 6:34 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 11:10 a.m., all lanes remained closed and traffic was diverted at the Yamato/Spanish River exit.
DUI Charge For Boca Raton Man, Arrested Saturday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing a DUI charge following his arrest on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach early Saturday morning. Michael Amato, 29, was taken into custody just before 12:30 Saturday morning by Delray Beach Police in the […]
I-95 CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, MAJOR CRASH
UPDATE: ONE DEAD. WALKING ON HIGHWAY. WHY? BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:42 p.m. — While there has not been an official “all clear” from the Florida Dept. of Transportation, we understand that all southbound lanes have now reopened following the early morning fatality in the area of Glades Road. UPDATE: 11:16 a.m. — […]
wflx.com
Renewed calls for community support in Fort Pierce following deadly shootings
It's been four days since police said Joseph Jean, 21, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Dundas Court in Fort Pierce. As of Monday, Fort Pierce police tell WPTV they still have not made an arrest in his death. The shooting came less than a month after...
wflx.com
Vehicle catches fire on I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard
A vehicle caught fire after engine difficulties on Interstate 95, initially closing three lanes, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said Saturday afternoon. Battalion 1 Chief Douglas Greene told WPTV the man's vehicle was stopped southbound near the overpass at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and he exited around 1 p.m. The agency responded with the three engines and one rescue unit, and extinguished the fire.
cbs12.com
Two people rescued from canoe in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Area on Sunday. On the afternoon of Feb. 12, crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called after receiving reports of two people stranded in a canoe taking on water. Crews found the people,...
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
wflx.com
Family of Pahokee man stabbed to death seeking charges filed in case
Calls for justice were loud and clear Monday morning outside State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office. On Halloween 2021, relatives said their loved one Demetrius Newkirk, Jr. went out to a party with friends. After he came home for the night, they said, he was stabbed and died on the way to the hospital.
WSVN-TV
Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
Unidentified man's body found floating in canal in Wellington
A man's body was found floating in a canal in Wellington, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash On US 441 Near West Boca Medical Center
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 8:59 a.m. — Good news… everyone in the vehicle that ended up on its side was able to get out of the vehicle. There are no reported injuries. Traffic may be slow in the area as the car is removed. The accident remains under investigation. BOCA RATON, FL […]
Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton
CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
South Florida law enforcement ARREST group in large-scale retail theft
A team effort between South Florida law enforcement agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest of four suspected members of an organized retail theft group. According to BSO and PBSO, on Monday Feb 6, members of the group...
WPBF News 25
3 people taken to hospital after struggling in the ocean under Lake Worth Pier
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Three people, including two juveniles, were taken to a hospital Thursday after an open-water incident. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a 911 call came in at about 6 p.m. for two juveniles who were having...
