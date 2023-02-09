Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
Crews battle big flames in structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire crews are on-scene of a working structure fire along the 100 block of Ransom Avenue. Officials say they were called out around 10:15 p.m. where flames could be seen billowing through the roof. At one point, more than 16 fire crews were helping to...
fox56news.com
SUV flipped over on Tiverton Way, charges likely
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a single vehicle that occurred on Sunday. At 4:45 p.m. on East Tiverton Way, an SUV had reportedly flipped over, prompting Lexington police to be called to the scene. Lt. Boyles told FOX 56 that initial investigations at the scene...
WTVQ
Woman dies in apartment complex fire Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a house fire early this morning. The Lexington fire department says crews responded to 225 12th street to a structure fire around 4 a.m. When crews arrived they found a woman dead. Fire officials say it appears the woman was...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Strong Storms This Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are looking at another spring-like week across the Bluegrass State with milder than normal temps and the increasing threat for strong to severe storms. This setup will also be accompanied by another big blast of high winds. Temps today are in the 50s with a...
WKYT 27
Early-morning fire leaves one dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early-morning fire in Lexington has left one person dead, according to Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department. Major Roberts said the fire at 225 12th Street appears to have been started by an unhoused individual who was trying to get warm in the stairwell of the apartment complex. The victim’s name has not been released.
WTVQ
Man found dead in Bath County Saturday morning
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found dead behind a home in Bath County Saturday morning. State Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. from a woman who told troopers she found a man dead in the brush behind her house, on High Street in Owingsville.
Man found dead near a brush pile in Bath County
Kentucky State Police were dispatched to investigate a death in Bath County.
wymt.com
Man waves machete at police, leads them on two county chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a routine traffic checkpoint quickly turned into a police chase that went through part of two counties. It happened just before 5 a.m. last Thursday on East KY 80 at Blackwater Road. A Laurel County sheriff’s deputy and a London city...
WKYT 27
Lexington to begin major sewer project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is set to begin a major sewer project. For the next year and a half, a group of homeowners will be dealing with three different major construction projects right in their front yards. “Knowing how long the project was going to be...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: A big warm-up to the 60s and 70s brings a shot at strong t-storms
What a gorgeous Sunday. High temps in the low 50s, plenty of sunshine, minimal wind, it was awesome. Now, we must turn our attention towards a somewhat active pattern into the work week. First, temps are going to shoot up into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday. This warmth will...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A weak cold front will create a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new week. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Winter Mix for Sunday, then Spring-Like Weather. Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.
WTVQ
After a calm Saturday, we kick off another active stretch
Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, our calm stretch of weather has been greatly needed the last few days. Unfortunately, it is coming to an end. Here is what I am tracking!. Most our our area will stay completely dry on our Sunday, but areas of southern and...
WKYT 27
Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg. Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies man stabbed to death in Owingsville
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bath County coroner has identified the man found dead in Owingsville on Saturday. According to Coroner Andrew Owens, the victim is 41-year-old Christopher Bussell of Bath County. Officials tell us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street...
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County pony found
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Madison County sheriffs are reporting the pony has been found and is now home. A horse is currently loose in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding the owner of the horse in the picture below. According...
clayconews.com
Murder/Suicide Investigation on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County, Kentucky
HUSTONVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police ia reporting that on Friday, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 P.M., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County.
WKYT 27
Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant. It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road. Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not...
fox56news.com
Another Tesla driver caught napping behind the wheel
It has happened again. Another Tesla driver in the Los Angeles area was captured on video sleeping behind the wheel. This video was recorded by KTLA viewer Joshua Cadena in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park on Thursday. Another Tesla driver caught napping behind the wheel.
fox56news.com
Chinese satellite lasers recorded over Hawaii
Japanese and local astronomers said a Chinese satellite has been caught on video beaming down green lasers over the Hawaiian Islands. Japanese and local astronomers said a Chinese satellite has been caught on video beaming down green lasers over the Hawaiian Islands. Chocolate Pot de Creme, Rigatoni alla Vodka. Meal...
fox56news.com
Coroner identifies decomposed body found in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the decomposed body found on Wednesday evening has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Slone of Lexington. Slone was found by contractors in the ravine of a wooded area behind a storm sewer water container on Kilrush Drive,...
Comments / 0