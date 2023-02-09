Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
thesource.com
Dapper Dan: A Harlem Mastermind
Harlem Native and Hip Hop fashion connoisseur Dapper Dan, has revolutionized the undeniable kinship shared between fashion and the music industry, specifically Hip Hop. For over five decades, the Harlem couturier has shaped the industry, dressing the likes of Eric B. and Rakim, LL Cool J and Salt-N-Pepa. Born Daniel...
The 2023 Gotham Book Prize finalists have been announced; add these NYC books to your list
Eleven books set in or about New York City will vie for the Gotham Book Prize, a $50,000 annual award honoring the best new book about NYC. The finalists’ books range from a debut novel set in 1990s Harlem to a love story in post-WWII New York to a noir mystery in mid-2000s Brooklyn. You’ll want to add them all to your reading list, but only one will win the book prize this spring.
10 red flags to watch out for when dating in NYC
Dating in NYC is its own brand of crazy. When you’re not fielding weird profiles on the dating apps or going out to packed bars with friends to meet someone, you have to put up with ghosting or soft-launching and it’s all complicated by stressful New York City living.
14 amazing hidden streets in NYC to visit right now
New Yorkers might know their city like the back of their hand, but there are some hidden pockets of NYC still to be discovered. There’s always something new taking the place of something old in NYC, but luckily for us, there’s still a plethora of old places to explore, you just have to know where to look.
bkreader.com
Feb 11: Brooklyn Black History Maker, MC Lyte
Rapper MC Lyte was born Lana Moorer on October 11, 1971 in Queens and raised in the East Flatbush. She began rapping when she was 12, learning from her brothers Milk and Gizmo of the rap group Audio Two. Her father, Nat Robinson, started the First Priority record label in 1987, and her brothers appeared on her first three albums.
5 Black-Owned, Brooklyn Bred Brands You Absolutely Need In Your Closet
It’s no secret that New York is one of the most stylish cities in the world. From Harlem to the Upper East Side, SoHo to Flatbush, each corner of NYC has its own signature style that has been immortalized in pop culture. Whether you grew up watching Sex and The City, are a fan of Hip-Hop, consider yourself a hipster, or all of the above, it’s impossible to ignore the impact that the Big Apple has had on fashion for decades. Fashion is one of the things that make New York, New York. It’s not just about what you see people wearing, but how the outfit is styled and where the pieces come from. And sometimes, it’s right under your nose. Over the last ten years, there has been a rise in Black Owned businesses born in the city.
Don't Miss This in NYC: 15 things you didn't know about New York and more
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Feel ASMR tingles at this new video art exhibit in Times Square
Behind the closed doors of 1500 Broadway, the music, sirens and whistles blaring through Times Square fall mercifully quiet. Instead, soft ambient music and a sense of stillness fill this new temporary gallery called ASMR: Video Art Pop-Up. Home to 48 video artworks, the gallery's designed as a soothing respite...
Dear Spider-Man: A collection of kids’ letters to the webbed superhero are shared this new exhibit
Spider-Man, New York City’s very own neighborhood superhero, has been capturing the hearts and imaginations of kids (and adults) for decades. This affection has spilled out onto pages and pages of letters children have written over time and sent to what has been known as Spider-Man/Peter Parker’s address.
8 NYC sitcoms that would actually be realistic
New York City as seen on TV is a perpetually spotless, sunny paradise filled with 20-somethings in spacious apartments and romantic prospects on every other street corner. Sometimes this escapist fare isn’t quite what IRL New Yorkers want to see onscreen. Situations facing dysfunctional bodega staff, morning commuters at their usual subway platform, fervent apartment hunters, and more carry the true comedic moments that locals experience every day.
Manhattan's first public beach set to open this summer
NEW YORK -- The Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, is set to open this summer, offering a riverside retreat in the West Village. It will give city dwellers a place to lay out on the sand and catch some rays, but not go swimming. There will be a number of attraction at the site, including a public art installation, an athletic field, a kayak launch and a tree-lined promenade.
Share the love with these NYC-themed Valentine cards
Finding the right words to say on Valentine's Day can be tough, but we're here to help. The Time Out team created some very NYC-themed cards to share with your sweetie this week sure to make them say "aww" or at least chuckle a little. In the meantime, if you're...
The 10 most romantic movie locations in all of NYC
Here's an idea: instead of dining at the most lovey-dovey restaurants in town or heading on a swoon-worthy day trip from NYC, spend this Valentine's Day on a walking tour of the 10 most romantic movie locations in New York, courtesy of On Location Tours. From instantly recognizable (and super...
tourcounsel.com
Roosevelt Field | Shopping mall in New York
Roosevelt Field is a shopping mall in East Garden City, New York and Uniondale, New York. It was designed by I. M. Pei and is the largest shopping mall on Long Island, in the state of New York, and the tenth largest shopping mall in the United States. It is...
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
$38K Winning TAKE 5 Ticket Sold In The Bronx
BRONX, NEW YORK – The February 9th evening TAKE 5 drawing left one ticket winning $38,277.50. The lucky ticket was bought at All Savers Wine & Liquors on White Plains Road in the Bronx. Winners have up to one year to redeem their lottery winnings. Here’s what’s happening this week in major lotteries: Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot is $67 million. After a Powerball jackpot last week, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $45 million. The New York Lotto drawing for Wednesday is currently at $2.3 million. New Jersey’s Pick 6 drawing is now valued at $6.9 million. New Yorkers The post $38K Winning TAKE 5 Ticket Sold In The Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
NYC rents hit record January levels, with Brooklyn and Manhattan costs soaring: report
The rent’s really too damn high. A newly-released report indicates the average city rents and rent per square foot soared last month, with record January median highs of more than $4,000 a month reported in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The median Manhattan rent climbed to more than $4,097 last month,...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Rapper and Actor Boom P Reportedly Dead at 35
Boom P — a New York rapper, actor, and social media influencer also known as Boom Pacino — has reportedly died at age 35. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, The U.S. Sun reported that Boom P “died suddenly,” and fans have been posting their condolences for the Brooklyn-based artist and remembrances […] Click here to view original web page at www.distractify.com.
brickunderground.com
From the UES to East Harlem: I wanted a bigger place so now I'm renting a penthouse
Chandler loved living on the Upper East Side, but rising rents pushed her to look farther north. She happily landed in a much bigger apartment with private outdoor space in East Harlem, where she's still close enough to her favorite haunts. I was born at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital on the...
You can call a 24/7 caviar hotline when staying at this luxe NYC hotel
Imagine being able to order caviar to your room at any time during the day or night—that's exactly what super-luxe hotel Park Lane at 36 Central Park South is offering with its caviar hotline. Debuting on February 14, the 24/7 room service can be accessed by in-house guests in...
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 1