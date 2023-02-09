ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Dapper Dan: A Harlem Mastermind

Harlem Native and Hip Hop fashion connoisseur Dapper Dan, has revolutionized the undeniable kinship shared between fashion and the music industry, specifically Hip Hop. For over five decades, the Harlem couturier has shaped the industry, dressing the likes of Eric B. and Rakim, LL Cool J and Salt-N-Pepa. Born Daniel...
Time Out New York

The 2023 Gotham Book Prize finalists have been announced; add these NYC books to your list

Eleven books set in or about New York City will vie for the Gotham Book Prize, a $50,000 annual award honoring the best new book about NYC. The finalists’ books range from a debut novel set in 1990s Harlem to a love story in post-WWII New York to a noir mystery in mid-2000s Brooklyn. You’ll want to add them all to your reading list, but only one will win the book prize this spring.
bkreader.com

Feb 11: Brooklyn Black History Maker, MC Lyte

Rapper MC Lyte was born Lana Moorer on October 11, 1971 in Queens and raised in the East Flatbush. She began rapping when she was 12, learning from her brothers Milk and Gizmo of the rap group Audio Two. Her father, Nat Robinson, started the First Priority record label in 1987, and her brothers appeared on her first three albums.
Secret NYC

5 Black-Owned, Brooklyn Bred Brands You Absolutely Need In Your Closet

It’s no secret that New York is one of the most stylish cities in the world. From Harlem to the Upper East Side, SoHo to Flatbush, each corner of NYC has its own signature style that has been immortalized in pop culture. Whether you grew up watching Sex and The City, are a fan of Hip-Hop, consider yourself a hipster, or all of the above, it’s impossible to ignore the impact that the Big Apple has had on fashion for decades. Fashion is one of the things that make New York, New York. It’s not just about what you see people wearing, but how the outfit is styled and where the pieces come from. And sometimes, it’s right under your nose. Over the last ten years, there has been a rise in Black Owned businesses born in the city.
Time Out New York

8 NYC sitcoms that would actually be realistic

New York City as seen on TV is a perpetually spotless, sunny paradise filled with 20-somethings in spacious apartments and romantic prospects on every other street corner. Sometimes this escapist fare isn’t quite what IRL New Yorkers want to see onscreen. Situations facing dysfunctional bodega staff, morning commuters at their usual subway platform, fervent apartment hunters, and more carry the true comedic moments that locals experience every day.
CBS New York

Manhattan's first public beach set to open this summer

NEW YORK -- The Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, is set to open this summer, offering a riverside retreat in the West Village. It will give city dwellers a place to lay out on the sand and catch some rays, but not go swimming. There will be a number of attraction at the site, including a public art installation, an athletic field, a kayak launch and a tree-lined promenade. 
tourcounsel.com

Roosevelt Field | Shopping mall in New York

Roosevelt Field is a shopping mall in East Garden City, New York and Uniondale, New York. It was designed by I. M. Pei and is the largest shopping mall on Long Island, in the state of New York, and the tenth largest shopping mall in the United States. It is...
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
Shore News Network

$38K Winning TAKE 5 Ticket Sold In The Bronx

BRONX, NEW YORK – The February 9th evening TAKE 5 drawing left one ticket winning $38,277.50. The lucky ticket was bought at All Savers Wine & Liquors on White Plains Road in the Bronx. Winners have up to one year to redeem their lottery winnings. Here’s what’s happening this week in major lotteries: Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot is $67 million. After a Powerball jackpot last week, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $45 million. The New York Lotto drawing for Wednesday is currently at $2.3 million. New Jersey’s Pick 6 drawing is now valued at $6.9 million. New Yorkers The post $38K Winning TAKE 5 Ticket Sold In The Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Rapper and Actor Boom P Reportedly Dead at 35

Boom P — a New York rapper, actor, and social media influencer also known as Boom Pacino — has reportedly died at age 35. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, The U.S. Sun reported that Boom P “died suddenly,” and fans have been posting their condolences for the Brooklyn-based artist and remembrances […] Click here to view original web page at www.distractify.com.
Time Out New York

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

