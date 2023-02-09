Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Noem signs bill to prohibit medical care for transgender minors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed a bill to prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions for minors. According to her office, Noem signed HB 1080, which supporters call the “Help Not Harm” bill, into law on Monday. The bill prohibits the prescription of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-affirming surgery for minors.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota could add statewide primaries
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would create partisan primaries for six more statewide offices and let the party’s governor nominee choose her or his running mate has moved ahead a step at the South Dakota Capitol. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-3 on Monday to endorse...
KELOLAND TV
Senate wants post-election audits for South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota counties would be required to conduct post-election audits of ballot-counting machines under a plan moving ahead in the Legislature. State senators voted 34-0 on Monday for SB-160. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives where the lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Drew Peterson.
KELOLAND TV
MN introduces legislation addressing nurse shortage
ST. PAUL, M.N. (KELO) — Minnesota lawmakers say they have introduced bipartisan legislation to address the crisis of a shortage of nurses, retention and care in the state’s hospitals. “Here we are now working and hearing from nurses, both in their contract negotiations and back here at the...
Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
PIERRE, S.D. — A transgender advocacy group in South Dakota sued Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the head of the state's Department of Health on Friday over the state's decision to terminate a contract with the group last December.The Transformation Project filed a lawsuit Friday that alleges that the decision to terminate the contract — which resulted in the group losing a nearly $136,000 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was discrimination.It comes as the transgender community has raised concern over a bill to ban minors' access to gender-affirming health care. That bill has passed...
KELOLAND TV
SD voting registration could change to 30 days
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota would require a person to have lived in the state for at least 30 days before registering to vote under a change moving forward in the Legislature. State senators voted 28-6 on Monday to approve SB-139 and send it to the House of...
KELOLAND TV
Duba’s attempt to redefine marriage is blocked
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law will continue to say marriage is between a man and a woman. Democrat Rep. Linda Duba hoped to remove those gender-specific words and replace them with “between two persons.” She also wanted to remove a statement in state law that specifically says a marriage between two persons of the same gender isn’t valid.
KELOLAND TV
House Education committee says no to free school lunches
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Less than a week after the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a bill to guarantee free school meals, neighboring South Dakota voted to kill a similar bill. Monday the House Education Committee heard testimony on HB 1221, a bill that would provide free school lunches...
KELOLAND TV
US working to recover balloon debris; Messy midweek outlook; MN addressing nurse shortage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go. The U.S. is working to recover multiple unidentified objects that fighter jets recently shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace. With ample amounts of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in place,...
KELOLAND TV
A look at the week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 13, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND Preview: Nursing home crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost seven nursing homes in last year. Most of them were in smaller communities. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND Tom Hanson explores the reason behind the closures and what is being done to save the homes currently struggling to survive.
Bill to ban medical marijuana clinics passes South Dakota House on narrow margin
A bill seeking to, among other things, ban certain types of marijuana related advertising in South Dakota passed the House of Representatives along a slim margin Wednesday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
1742nd Transportation Company welcomed home after southern border deployment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 1742nd Transportation Company was welcomed home Sunday in Sioux Falls after a 13-month deployment to the southern border near Tuscon, Arizona. The 125 soldiers members of the company actually returned about three months ago, but had officially...
WALB 10
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways. Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.
KELOLAND TV
Creating awareness about missing people
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 130 kids and adults were listed as missing on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse website as of Monday afternoon. Some were reported as recently as Sunday, while the oldest cases on the website date back to the 1970s. A re-vamped missing persons...
KELOLAND TV
Live Inspired 365 raising funds and awareness for mental health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota reached a tragic record in 2021 for the highest number of suicides ever recorded in the state. Suicide and mental health concerns continue to touch countless lives across KELOLAND, stirring more people to action. Meet Sioux Falls’ newest nonprofit designed to help...
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security...
kotatv.com
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAWMAKERS ARE TAKING AIM AT MEDICAL MARIJUANA "POP UP" CLINICS IN THE STATE. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
willmarradio.com
Gun control measures advance in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.
Washington Examiner
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/ partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan...
