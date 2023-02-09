ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

pix11.com

Bronx shooting claims brothers’ lives days apart

A man died Sunday of the wounds he sustained in a Bronx quadruple shooting, days after his younger brother succumbed to injuries suffered in the same attack, according to authorities. Bronx shooting claims brothers’ lives days apart. A man died Sunday of the wounds he sustained in a Bronx...
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

FBI: Two Defendants Sentenced for their Participation in the Murder and Extortion of Queens Business Owner

In federal court in Brooklyn, Ppassim Elder, also known as “Bsam,” “Big Sam” and “Sam,” and Wilbert Bryant, also known as “Will” and “La,” were sentenced by United States District Judge William F. Kuntz II, to terms of imprisonment of 202 years and 40 years, respectively. The defendants were sentenced for extortion and fraud offenses following their conviction after a three-week trial in September and October 2021. At trial, the evidence showed that Elder and Bryant participated in an extortion scheme during which one victim was pistol-whipped and another victim was fatally shot in the face.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs

NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a The post NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Detective, Douglas Connolly, 36, Arrested

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2035 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Douglas Connolly. NYPD Detective. Charges:. stalking;. computer trespassing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion

BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn

An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

How a Staten Island entrepreneur is uniting people through yoga and travel

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This May, Toni Freda will visit a nine-acre Italian villa with 11 strangers. Retreating to the well-appointed Tuscan hideaway for seven days, the Mariners Harbor resident will connect with travelers from all over the United States, visiting ancient vineyards and olive groves and soaking in all of the rich culture that the country has to offer. The bond that connects them? Yoga.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead

NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Two of the weekend shootings alone took place on 125th Street in Harlem, including one fatal inside a smoke shop, Level Up Exotics, on Saturday night. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Alfred Johnson.The NYPD says Johnson was shot in the torso and neck just after 10 p.m. after some kind of argument. Police are investigating whether or not he was killed by a store employee.Early Sunday morning,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested

Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
