NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO