Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Disgraced criminal justice advocate Adam Foss indicted in Manhattan for raping woman as she slept, Bragg says
Once a star of the criminal justice reform crusade, former Massachusetts prosecutor Adam Foss has been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman as she slept in her hotel room. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment Tuesday against Foss, 42, of Los Angeles, in connection with...
pix11.com
Bronx shooting claims brothers’ lives days apart
A man died Sunday of the wounds he sustained in a Bronx quadruple shooting, days after his younger brother succumbed to injuries suffered in the same attack, according to authorities. Bronx shooting claims brothers’ lives days apart. A man died Sunday of the wounds he sustained in a Bronx...
longisland.com
FBI: Two Defendants Sentenced for their Participation in the Murder and Extortion of Queens Business Owner
In federal court in Brooklyn, Ppassim Elder, also known as “Bsam,” “Big Sam” and “Sam,” and Wilbert Bryant, also known as “Will” and “La,” were sentenced by United States District Judge William F. Kuntz II, to terms of imprisonment of 202 years and 40 years, respectively. The defendants were sentenced for extortion and fraud offenses following their conviction after a three-week trial in September and October 2021. At trial, the evidence showed that Elder and Bryant participated in an extortion scheme during which one victim was pistol-whipped and another victim was fatally shot in the face.
NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a The post NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shots fired on Staten Island prompts large NYPD presence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating after shots were fired in Stapleton on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting about four shots fired in the vicinity of Warren Street and Hill Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
bronx.com
NYPD Detective, Douglas Connolly, 36, Arrested
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2035 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Douglas Connolly. NYPD Detective. Charges:. stalking;. computer trespassing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
‘A violent rampage through Brooklyn’: U-Haul driver injures multiple pedestrians during chaotic NYC chase
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The driver of a U-Haul injured at least eight people early on Monday after allegedly driving up onto several Brooklyn sidewalks while fleeing police, police said. 62-year-old, Weng Sor, allegedly told police that he “wanted to die” before driving the truck up onto the sidewalk...
Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
‘A cavalcade of chaos.’ D.A. McMahon joins local business coalition in wake of Staten Island-wide robbery trend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon met with members of the Island’s business community Thursday in the wake of a recent rise in violent armed robberies over the last several months throughout the borough. Joined by members of McMahon’s executive team, including the Economic Crimes...
bkreader.com
Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn
An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
How a Staten Island entrepreneur is uniting people through yoga and travel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This May, Toni Freda will visit a nine-acre Italian villa with 11 strangers. Retreating to the well-appointed Tuscan hideaway for seven days, the Mariners Harbor resident will connect with travelers from all over the United States, visiting ancient vineyards and olive groves and soaking in all of the rich culture that the country has to offer. The bond that connects them? Yoga.
Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead
NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Two of the weekend shootings alone took place on 125th Street in Harlem, including one fatal inside a smoke shop, Level Up Exotics, on Saturday night. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Alfred Johnson.The NYPD says Johnson was shot in the torso and neck just after 10 p.m. after some kind of argument. Police are investigating whether or not he was killed by a store employee.Early Sunday morning,...
fox5ny.com
MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
Sold: 19 brand new homes on former Staten Island church site; one house listed at $1.25M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two years have passed since the former St. Simon’s Episcopal Church site in Concord was sold for $6 million. In that time, several single-family detached homes have been built on the 2.5-acre property and sold. According to Mimi Neuhaus, owner and broker of Neuhaus Realty...
NBC New York
2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested
Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘My son died an innocent man’: Family of Rikers Island inmate sues city on first anniversary of his death in solitary confinement
Brandon Rodriguez died a year ago Wednesday while being held in solitary confinement on Rikers Island. Now, his family is seeking justice through a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of New York. The parents of the late 25-year-old arrived outside of City Hall on Aug. 10 in tears, the...
Smoke shop robberies show that New York’s legal weed program is already off the rails (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – There has been a four-fold increase in smoke shop robberies in New York City between the first and second years of recreational weed legalization here, The City reported. It’s just another sign that the rollout of legal weed in New York has been one of...
Man killed in shooting near Harlem Shake Shack identified amid rash of weekend violence
42-year-old Alfred Johnson of West 148th Street was shot just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the Shake Shack restaurant at 125th Street and 5th Avenue.
