Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Ardrey: The teacher shortage from the rural perspective
This insightful and informative selection is brought to you through WMAY with and by the wonderful work, determination, and generosity of Capitol News Illinois. David M. Ardrey is the executive director of the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools and president of the National Rural Education Association. He may be reached at execdir@airssedu.org.
wmay.com
IRS gives Illinois taxpayers the green light to start filing
Go ahead and file your federal and Illinois taxes. The Internal Revenue Service has concluded that the money you received in state tax rebates last year is not taxable and does not need to be included in this year’s return. The IRS recently issued guidance recommending that taxpayers in...
wmay.com
Former Springfield Mayor Hasara to receive Order of Lincoln from Illinois state
Former Springfield Mayor Karen Hasara will be among this year’s recipients of the Order of Lincoln. It’s the state’s highest honor, recognizing those who have worked to improve their communities and serve the public. Governor JB Pritzker says Hasara will be honored for her service as a...
wmay.com
SNAP benefits will be reduced to pre-pandemic levels March 1
(The Center Square) – Food pantries are bracing to feed more hungry people in Illinois. In March, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card holders in Illinois will see reductions of $55 to $250 per person, said Man-Yee Lee, spokesperson for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The Greater Chicago Food Depository...
wmay.com
Beilstein and Bates: Teacher shortages: Everything old is new again, or is it?
This insightful and informative selection is brought to you through WMAY with and by the wonderful work, determination, and generosity of Capitol News Illinois. Shereen Oca Beilstein, PhD, is a research specialist at the Illinois Workforce and Education Research Collaborative (IWERC). Meg Bates, PhD, is the director of IWERC. Headlines...
wmay.com
IRS tells taxpayers to hold off filing for now
If you’re the type to file your taxes early, this may not be your year. The Internal Revenue Service is asking Illinois taxpayers to hold off on filing taxes until the agency gets more clarity on tax relief payments that went out last year. Most Illinois taxpayers received a...
wmay.com
Pritzker signs 15 bills impacting criminal justice, education, elections
(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That’s one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday. Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony...
wmay.com
Steans: Time for state to intensify efforts that are beginning to ease educator shortages
This insightful and informative selection is brought to you through WMAY with and by the wonderful work, determination, and generosity of Capitol News Illinois. One of the most important responsibilities that our state and districts have is ensuring that all students have great teachers to support their learning and development.
wmay.com
Clark: Innovative work by Illinois school districts is helping mitigate the teacher shortage
This insightful and informative selection is brought to you through WMAY with and by the wonderful work, determination, and generosity of Capitol News Illinois. Executive Director, Illinois Association of School Administrators. The release of the 2022 Educator Teacher Shortage Study is a reminder that Illinois’ teacher shortage continues to be...
wmay.com
Fourth order against gun ban enforcement issued as taxpayer costs defending law grow
(The Center Square) – When the myriad cases against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban will be resolved remains unclear, but what is certain is taxpayers are footing the bill. Illinois’ ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since Jan. 10. Since then, four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, including a new TRO being issued Friday, the second one for Effingham County.
wmay.com
Tax expert says IRS announcement is unprecedented
(The Center Square) – The Internal Revenue Service is asking Illinois taxpayers to hold off on filing their 2022 taxes, a move that may be a first. Last year, Illinois and 18 other states offered inflation relief payments or refunds for taxpayers and now the IRS is uncertain about the taxability of the payments.
wmay.com
How Fast Illinois’ Economy is Growing
The U.S. economy expanded at a faster rate than expected in the third quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 3.2%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter. The strong third quarter growth came as welcome news in a period of rising pessimism as a December 2022 Bloomberg poll of economists put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 70%, up from 50% in September.
wmay.com
Central Illinois school district says kids were found with fentanyl-laced marijuana
A Central Illinois school district is sending out a warning to parents after two students were found with marijuana that had been laced with suspected fentanyl. A letter that went out Friday from North Mac superintendent Kyle Hacke said that the students were found in possession of, and under the influence of, the drug at North Mac High School earlier that day.
wmay.com
Illinois producers ‘very supportive’ of proposed higher federal requirements for biofuels
(The Center Square) – The Environmental Protection Agency is looking to expand biofuel volumes. This means an increase in production for producers in Illinois. The Illinois Renewable Fuels Association supports the proposal to increase the amount of required biofuels that are added to U.S. transportation fuels in the next three years. That includes David Zimmerman, a member of the IRFA and CEO of Big River Resources in Galva.
wmay.com
Western Illinois farmer featured in Super Bowl commercial
Among the new commercials during last night’s Super Bowl is a spot featuring a Western Illinois farm family. Chad Bell is a sixth-generation family farmer who raises hogs and grows corn, soybeans, and other crops on his land in Mercer County. Bell, his wife, and children are featured in...
Comments / 0