Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Man in Greysolon Standoff Charged With Attempted Murder
The man who was in a standoff with police last week at Duluth’s Greysolon apartments has been charged. Alexander Jan Dougherty has been charged with six counts, including attempted murder against a police officer. The complaint says Dougherty was inside an apartment and would not come out. Officers said...
wdsm710.com
Floodwood Township Fatal Snowmobile Crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A Friday night snowmobile crash in Floodwood Township resulted in the death of a 67 year old Saginaw man. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department says the accident occurred on a snowmobile trail just east of the Hingeley Road around 11 p-m Friday.
fox9.com
Dozens of illegal firearms recovered during search warrant in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement seized dozens of illegal firearms and drugs while executing search warrants in Hennepin County as part of an ongoing investigation. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and recovered 24 illegally possessed firearms and...
Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Snowmobile Trail
Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating a snowmobile crash that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to a snowmobile crash with injuries along a road in Floodwood Township, which is about 40 miles west of Duluth. The crash report came in shortly before 11 p.m. Friday and emergency personnel were told the rider was not breathing.
WDIO-TV
Duluth police investigate report of shots fired
At approximately 7:30 a.m., Sunday February 12, Duluth Police responded to the 300 block of W 4th St for the report of sounds of shots fired. Upon arriving to the scene, the officers learned the caller’s boyfriend, a 23-year-old Duluth resident, returned home in a manic state. The 23-year-old,...
FOX 21 Online
Potential Added Security to Duluth Parking Ramp
DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Duluth City Council will discuss whether to invest $165 thousand dollars into added security measures to the Tech Village ramp. That ramp is on the crossroads of East First Street and Lake Avenue. The prompt for added security funding stems from individuals’ mis-using the space for actions such as drug use and homeless encampment.
FOX 21 Online
Man Faces Charges For Shooting Inside An Apartment In Duluth As Woman And Children Hide
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police responded to a call about possible shots being fired on Sunday morning after a man was having a mental health crisis. It happened at 7:30 in the morning on the 300-block of West Fourth Street. The 20-year-old woman who called 911 said that her...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
MN Attorney General called to assist investigation in Beltrami County inmate death
(Beltrami County, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is looking to assist a local Minnesota agency following an inmate death in the County Jail. Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson says he is requesting the assistant of state Attorney General Keith Ellison to review the death of Hardel Sherell in the County Jail in 2018. The request follows the recommendation from the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who's investigation sought the assistance of Attorney Hanson and his office.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
Snowmobile crash claims a life in northeastern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A snowmobiler is dead after a weekend crash in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a 67-year-old man from Saginaw, a community 12 miles or so directly north of Cloquet. Deputies were dispatched to a trail in Floodwood...
northernnewsnow.com
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A terrifying morning for a woman, two children and residents of a Duluth apartment building Sunday. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Duluth Police responded to the 300 block of W 4th St after a report of sounds of shots fired. When they arrived, officers learned...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
lptv.org
Safety Officials Say Number of “Sextortion” Threats to Youth Growing in MN
State safety officials say they are seeing an increase in the number of child financial “sextortion” incidents in Minnesota. The crimes involve victims being targeted on the internet and being tricked into giving illicit images of themselves to suspects who then blackmail them. “The crime always follows the...
fox9.com
Snowmobiler killed in St. Louis County crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a crash late Friday night. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported personal injury snowmobile crash for a man who was not breathing. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on a snowmobile trail east of Hingeley Road in Floodwood Township.
Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities
Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
KFYR-TV
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
UPDATE (2/13): MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Dowayne Barlow, the father of the 10-year-old girl that Heber Jeffs kidnapped, told KSTU-TV in Salt Lake City that the girl was safe and would be returned soon. Prosecutors said that Heber Jeffs and his wife Sarah have cared for their 10-year-old niece...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
kduz.com
Man Arrested for Stolen Property in Carver Co
On Tuesday, at shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible burglary in progress at a residence on the 9000 block County Road 43 in Laketown Township. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and encounter an adult male sitting inside a...
(UPDATE) Two Teenagers Killed in High Speed Crash in St. Paul
The State Patrol has confirmed that two of the four teenagers in a car that was airborne when it crashed into a line of trees Friday night were killed in the crash. The victims were passengers in a car driven by a 16-year-old boy. The State Patrol says he lost control while driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 61 on the eastern edge of St. Paul around 11 PM. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before going airborne into the trees and coming to rest on its wheels about 50 feet from the highway.
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough...
Comments / 0