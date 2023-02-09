Read full article on original website
KOCO
Dreaded cedar pollen season moves in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The dreaded cedar pollen season has moved into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with an allergist who said if you’re super allergic to cedar, start taking your medicine now. Open the video player above for the full story. Top Headlines.
KOCO
Inaugural Black History Day event held at Oklahoma state Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus held an inaugural event on Monday to celebrate the first Black History Day at the state Capitol. Leaders said the inaugural event was dedicated to learning and celebrating prominent figures and events that paved the way for Oklahoma. "This is the...
KOCO
Churches in Oklahoma to decide whether to leave denomination over including LGBTQ+ members
OKLAHOMA CITY — The clock is ticking for dozens of churches in Oklahoma to make a key decision. Will they leave their denomination over the internal fight about including LGBTQ+ members? The divide has been growing for years in the United Methodist Church, and the split is now causing some to leave the denomination behind.
KOCO
Several agencies participate in Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several agencies participated in the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma. The Moore Police Department and several other agencies had the chance to dunk themselves in icy water. The police department shared a video, all to raise money for Special Olympics. The statewide goal was...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain moves into Oklahoma late Monday night, Tuesday morning
A round of rain is expected to move into Oklahoma late Monday night and into the overnight hours. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the chance for measurable rain is very high Monday night and Tuesday morning, but there's no risk for severe weather. The highest chance for rain to...
KOCO
New legislation looks to create database for what books are used in Oklahoma public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — New legislation looks to create a database for what books are being used in Oklahoma’s public schools. House Bill 2077 looks to set up an online portal where anyone can review what books are being used for lesson plans in Oklahoma schools. The author argues the bill is common sense legislation because it makes schools transparent but also serves to fact-check any claims being made on social media about what’s happening in the classroom.
KOCO
Exhibit invites students to learn about Oklahoma's Black history, roots
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exhibit at the Oklahoma Historical Society showcases prominent figures and events from the state's Black history. Now, students have the opportunity to learn about this history firsthand in the "Realizing the Dream" exhibit. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. “Education, history, and just the love...
KOCO
Oklahoma sports betting bill moves forward after passing out of subcommittee
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sports betting is another step closer to becoming legal in Oklahoma after legislation that would legalize mobile and in-person gaming advanced out of a subcommittee Monday morning. This is the second time in two years Oklahoma has seen sports betting legislation. The author told KOCO 5...
KOCO
Oklahomans to gather at Scissortail Park to support women in Iran
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are gathering at Scissortail Park to support the women in Iran. The civil unrest in the country has continued to grow. Now, the Iranian community is hoping to show support, all the way from Oklahoma. The rally at Scissortail Park falls on the anniversary of...
