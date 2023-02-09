ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreaded cedar pollen season moves in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The dreaded cedar pollen season has moved into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with an allergist who said if you’re super allergic to cedar, start taking your medicine now. Open the video player above for the full story. Top Headlines.
Inaugural Black History Day event held at Oklahoma state Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus held an inaugural event on Monday to celebrate the first Black History Day at the state Capitol. Leaders said the inaugural event was dedicated to learning and celebrating prominent figures and events that paved the way for Oklahoma. "This is the...
New legislation looks to create database for what books are used in Oklahoma public schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — New legislation looks to create a database for what books are being used in Oklahoma’s public schools. House Bill 2077 looks to set up an online portal where anyone can review what books are being used for lesson plans in Oklahoma schools. The author argues the bill is common sense legislation because it makes schools transparent but also serves to fact-check any claims being made on social media about what’s happening in the classroom.
