OKLAHOMA CITY — New legislation looks to create a database for what books are being used in Oklahoma’s public schools. House Bill 2077 looks to set up an online portal where anyone can review what books are being used for lesson plans in Oklahoma schools. The author argues the bill is common sense legislation because it makes schools transparent but also serves to fact-check any claims being made on social media about what’s happening in the classroom.

