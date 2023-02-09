ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawtell, LA

Two students charged in Lawtell Elementary bomb threat

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two students have been charged following a bomb threat at Lawtell Elementary School, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

SLPSO said that on Jan. 30, authorities received a call from the principal at Lawtell who stated that a bomb threat was written on paper and found inside the girl’s bathroom.

After arriving at the scene, the kids and staff were evacuated and a search was conducted. After the search was completed, students and staff returned to classes and an investigation was opened, SLPSO said.

SLPSO said that it was learned that a female juvenile under 15 years old allegedly wrote the note so that she could skip class. She was charged with communicating false information of a planned bomb threat on school property.

On Feb. 6, a male juvenile under 15 years old said that he assisted with writing the note. He was also charged with communicating false information of a planned bomb threat on school property, according to SLPSO.

“We take all bomb threats seriously. This meant valued resources were tied up, and the students were not inside the classroom receiving an education. My office will continue to investigate these threats and arrest anyone who threatens the safety of our children and educators,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

