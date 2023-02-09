The Iowa Pork Producers have named their 2023 Youth Leadership Team, which includes Ali Wadle of Milo as an Ambassador during the Pork Congress in late January. The Iowa Pork Producers sponsors the Pork Congress, where participants are judged on their knowledge about pork and pig production as shown in a speech presentation, personal interview, media interview, and written test about pork industry topics. The female contestant with the highest score is crowned Iowa Pork Queen, and the top remaining contestants, male or female, are named youth ambassadors.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO