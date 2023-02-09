Read full article on original website
Grassley Announces Office Hours in Counties Across Iowa
The staff of Senator Chuck Grassley will hold traveling office hours in 24 counties throughout Iowa during the months of February and March. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.
Warren County Student Named to Iowa Pork Producers Youth Leadership Team
The Iowa Pork Producers have named their 2023 Youth Leadership Team, which includes Ali Wadle of Milo as an Ambassador during the Pork Congress in late January. The Iowa Pork Producers sponsors the Pork Congress, where participants are judged on their knowledge about pork and pig production as shown in a speech presentation, personal interview, media interview, and written test about pork industry topics. The female contestant with the highest score is crowned Iowa Pork Queen, and the top remaining contestants, male or female, are named youth ambassadors.
Iowa Legislature to Discuss Property Tax Reform
The Iowa Legislature is in discussions about a restructure of property taxes. State Senator Julian Garrett tells KNIA News one of the biggest issues he heard from voters during the campaign and the beginning of the session was the rise of property taxes due to the spike in housing prices.
