In Style
Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask
The Martha Stewart of my childhood is not the Martha Stewart of 2023. This is not a bad thing — just a surprise. When I was growing up, she was the patron saint of tidiness, etiquette, and organization. My mom would refer to her at least once a week when teaching my siblings and me how to make a bed using “hospital corners” or the proper way to clean a wood surface.
Try Dolly Parton’s easy trick for making fluffier scrambled eggs
Nothing is more deceptively basic than scrambling an egg. This simple breakfast can be prepared any number of ways, and many chefs and home cooks have “secret” tricks that make their scrambled eggs even more delicious. It turns out that even the Queen of Country has her own special hack for fluffy scrambled eggs.
Is Martha Stewart's Snoop Dogg Tattoo Actually Real?
Martha Stewart is usually known for being America's original sweet-as-pie Food Network queen, but her reputation has gotten a makeover after the culinary expert first met rap star Snoop Dogg on the set of her hit cooking show back in 2008. Since then, the unlikely pair have become fast friends and have even starred in their own hit show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."
Nigella Lawson's Go-To Comfort Meal Is Full Of Love
Nigella Lawson is one of the greatest, and most disarming, food celebrities. Known simply as Nigella in her native Britain, Lawson has garnered a great following from her winning combination of sensuality, fun, knowledge, and practical wisdom. As a feature piece in The Guardian put it, Lawson's approach is rooted "in pleasure: the pleasures of cooking, feeding, eating." Paradoxically, with Lawson, the food is a vehicle, rather than the end game. In Lawson-land, food is a metaphor for how to relate to life: experimenting, savoring, sharing, and doing it again.
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
Why you should be drinking more pickle juice—no, really
Did you know pickle brine is jam packed with vitamins, electrolytes — and even probiotics, depending on the recipe? You may love eating pickles but have you thought about drinking the juice?. The best pickle juice to drink is the same flavor of whatever variety of pickles you already...
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
'I Tried Dr Pepper's New Strawberries & Cream Soda, Which Tastes Just Like Childhood in a Can'
Dr Pepper's latest flavor is sweet, peppy, pink and here just in time for V-Day
Dr Pepper Launches an Unusual New Permanent Flavor
Dr Pepper's new flavor will come in both a regular and Zero Sugar version.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Dad's Genius Hack for Reheating Cold Pizza Has People Obsessed
TikTokers were quick to give this a try!
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
Kate Middleton's Favorite Salad May Be Viral But Is It Real?
If you have a sneaking fondness for learning all about the royals' food favorites, you already know you've come to the right place since it's a passion we share, as well. We're proud to do so, in fact, since royal food news has been a thing ever since the story leaked out about how King Alfred burned a few loaves of bread back in the 9th century. While Alfred was too busy fleeing from Vikings to work on honing his baking skills, more recent monarchs have been far more focused on their diets.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
