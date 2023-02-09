Read full article on original website
Destin Log
'They've needed this identity': Destin High's three-story addition is well underway
After opening its doors for the first time in August 2021, Destin High School is literally moving on up with the addition of a multistory facility that will hold 800 students. “It was cool yesterday coming around the corner … and once you get past the pool and it’s above our building. It’s going to happen,” Principal Christine Cruickshank said as she sat in her office.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Lineup announced for spring Thunder Beach Rally
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands will be making their way to the Panhandle for the 25th annual Thunder Beach Rally in just a few months. Officials have announced the musical line-up for the event that will be taking place this Spring. On Wednesday, May 3rd, Buck Cherry will be playing. Then, on Thursday, […]
Rain cancels Mardi Gras Parade in Navarre Beach
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bad weather Saturday continues to force local events planned for the day to cancel. One of the biggest cancelations comes in the form of a Mardi Gras Parade. According to a post on the Navarre Krewe of Jesters Facebook Page, the persistent rain throughout the night and day is proving […]
getthecoast.com
Missing kayaker’s body found after overturning in Destin Harbor
A search and rescue mission was launched on February 11, 2023 after a kayaker went missing in the Destin Harbor. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent out an Aqua Alert after a green kayak was overturned by the wake from a large boat in the harbor around 6:15 pm on Saturday night.
WEAR
New span of Three Mile Bridge to open Tuesday morning
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola will open Tuesday morning. FDOT announced Monday morning that the westbound span (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will open to vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. The two spans of Pensacola Bay Bridge will now feature two eastbound and two...
Missing Okaloosa Co. kayaker found dead
UPDATE (2:07 p.m.): The missing woman has been found dead, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday. According to officials, two people were in a kayak near […]
Hundreds walk in St. Andrews Pet Parade
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Howls could be heard from St. Andrews Sunday afternoon for the annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade. Hundreds of attendees participated in the walk from Oaks by the Bay to Uncle Ernie’s. Dogs weren’t the only four-legged animal dressed up to celebrate Mardi Gras. A couple of goats joined in on […]
Destin Log
Destin Rodeo holds general meeting, elects new board members
The deluge of rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the 80-plus people who came out for the first gathering for the 75th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar. The monthlong fishing tournament that draws thousands to Destin from all over the United States doesn’t...
Destin Log
Caring & Sharing Annual Spring Fashion Show returns to The Vue on 30A
Tickets are on sale for the annual Caring & Sharing of South Walton Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon. This year’s event will be held on Feb. 26 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at The Vue on 30a. Guests will enjoy a fashion show, lunch from The Vue, silent auction,...
WJHG-TV
New collegiate school could be coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of 2023. It would be called the collegiate school at FSU Panama City and would be a developmental laboratory research school. Officials said 100 9th...
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
Update: Lockdown lifted at Mosley High School
Editor’s note: The story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley High School was locked down Friday according to school officials. “A. Crawford Mosley High School is on a temporary hard lockdown while law enforcement officers investigate a possible disturbing comment. All students are safe and we appreciate the swift […]
WEAR
RV crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A RV crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday afternoon and became stuck underneath it. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pensacola Police said 17th Ave. was blocked in both directions as crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened...
mypanhandle.com
A Bay County fire truck wrecks and overturns on Highway 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 Bay County fire truck wrecked early this morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road. They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into...
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023
A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Florida high school coach accused of secretly recording teenage girl as she showered
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man was arrested for allegedly secretly recording a teen girl while she showered and changed in his home, the Lynn Haven Police Department said Tuesday. Daniel Gilbert Franklin, 56, was arrested after the 14-year-old victim allegedly found the camera and reported it to her parents, police wrote. […]
YAHOO!
Pensacola swatting call one of several in Florida this week. Here's what you need to know.
Pensacola Catholic High School was not the only Florida school this week to fall victim to swatting calls or school shooting threats that tied up law enforcement resources and terrified teachers, students and parents. An unidentified person called into the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to report there was...
