tourcounsel.com
River Park Square | Shopping mall in Spokane, Washington
River Park Square is a shopping mall and entertainment complex in Spokane, Washington. The shopping center was originally opened in 1974. Following years of decline, the center was redeveloped in 1999 using public and private funds in an effort to revitalize downtown Spokane. The mall, still privately owned by Cowles...
KREM
Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
inlander.com
A couple who recently moved to Spokane resolve to explore the region's restaurants, from A to Z
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there. When Tricia and Randy Pinola relocated from the Southwest to Spokane two years ago, they brought along memories of dining adventures in what is arguably one of the most dense restaurant regions in the country — close to 3,000 in all.
Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
KHQ Right Now
Vandals steal dog tags from Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley
A thief stole the dog tags of the Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley Thursday evening. David Baird, the director of the Spokane Vet Center, said the theft was "another example of... spitting in the face of these Vietnam veterans."
‘No additional chances’: North Idaho College admin meets with accreditors after show cause sanction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South has called on the board of trustees, college staff and the community to take ownership of the problems at NIC and be part of the solution, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Full overnight closure of I-90 to remove pedestrian bridge in Spokane
SPOKANE - Travelers who use Interstate 90 just east of downtown Spokane will need to plan additional time for lengthy detours around a 10-hour closure of I-90. The emergency contract and removal of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge comes after an inspection of the structure uncovered hinges on the bridge that were significantly deteriorated and beginning to fail. The structure has been closed to the public since Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Spokane Homeless Connect provides free assistance services for 1,200 people
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 11th annual Spokane Homeless Connect served 1,200 people this year, breaking previous records. “This year our ,theme was ‘Making Connections’ and I believe we followed through!" Kari Stevens, Chair of the Planning Committee, said in a statement. According to the 2023 Spokane...
KREM
Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
I-90 opened after Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge is taken down
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 are now open after an overnight demolition of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. After the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) inspected the bridge earlier this month and found the walkway unsafe for pedestrians. WSDOT announced the removal of the bridge to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe. As of Sunday morning, WSDOT says the bridge is gone, and I-90 is now fully open on Division and Freya Street.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family raising money for dog found injured after hit-and -run
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho – A GoFundMe page has raised over $1,400 to help local residents, Taylar and Hunter, pay for vets bills after they found a dog near Hayden Lake with injuries after being hit by a car. The GoFundMe page says the dog was struck by a car...
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
KREM
Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
KXLY
Insurance policy restricts rural pharmacies from refilling prescriptions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new policy by Kaiser Permanente is restricting its customer's options to receive their medication. The new policy states that after two refills, customers must order their medication through the mail or pick it up at Kaiser-based pharmacies.
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child
COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
KXLY
Woman found dead after not picking up kids from daycare, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police say a man arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend in North Spokane tried to break into her apartment just one day before. At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers went to check on Fatimah Alghazwi who lived in an apartment on W. Sinto Ave. and N. Howard St.
