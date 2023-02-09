ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

River Park Square | Shopping mall in Spokane, Washington

River Park Square is a shopping mall and entertainment complex in Spokane, Washington. The shopping center was originally opened in 1974. Following years of decline, the center was redeveloped in 1999 using public and private funds in an effort to revitalize downtown Spokane. The mall, still privately owned by Cowles...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Full overnight closure of I-90 to remove pedestrian bridge in Spokane

SPOKANE - Travelers who use Interstate 90 just east of downtown Spokane will need to plan additional time for lengthy detours around a 10-hour closure of I-90. The emergency contract and removal of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge comes after an inspection of the structure uncovered hinges on the bridge that were significantly deteriorated and beginning to fail. The structure has been closed to the public since Wednesday, Feb. 1.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

I-90 opened after Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge is taken down

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 are now open after an overnight demolition of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. After the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) inspected the bridge earlier this month and found the walkway unsafe for pedestrians. WSDOT announced the removal of the bridge to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe. As of Sunday morning, WSDOT says the bridge is gone, and I-90 is now fully open on Division and Freya Street.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy