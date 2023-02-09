ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Region 16 School Superintendent's DUI Reduced To Misdemeanor In Florida: Records

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago
Superintendent of Regional School District 16 Michael Yamin Photo Credit: Volusia County (Fla.) Clerk's Office

Michael Yamin, the Connecticut Region 16 superintendent, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Florida last month after prosecutors reduced his DUI charge, court documents show.

Police in Volusia County, Florida, pulled over Yamin, age 54, of Cheshire, last summer after they spotted him weaving in and out of his lane, records show. Officers said he slurred his words and stumbled as he got out of his 2018 Lincoln.

Yamin refused a field sobriety test but agreed to a breathalyzer. However, he could not follow the instructions and both attempts to test his blood alcohol levels failed, a police report said. Police arrested him and charged him with DUI.

Prosecutors last month lowered that charge to misdemeanor reckless driving as part of a plea agreement, court records show. A judge sentenced him to probation and a fine.

Regional School District 16 is a school district made up of the towns of Beacon Falls and Prospect in New Haven County, Connecticut.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
476K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
