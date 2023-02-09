Read full article on original website
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
WKHM
Jackson K-9 Officer celebrates retirement
Jackson, Mich. — He had an eventful and successful career with the Jackson Police Department and Monday, several officers with Jackson Police Department (JPD) celebrated the retirement of K-9 Officer Gleeson. Gleeson worked with his handler, JPD Detective Michael Galbreath for several years on the force. Galbreath said the Gleeson was very good at what he did and he enjoyed doing it.
Is it breaking the law in Michigan to not recommend someone for a job?
Have you ever found yourself in the awkward position of having someone you know ask if they can put you down as a reference for a job they're applying for?. I've had that situation happen several times. One of the times involved someone I thought wouldn't be able to do...
Michigan lawmakers want to curb gun violence. What gun safety researchers suggest
For the Michigan lawmakers leading the charge to pass gun safety legislation, curbing gun violence is personal. State Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Keego Harbor, who heads the Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus, lost her childhood neighbor and her cousin to suicide. "Both of them died by firearm," she said. Bayer also served as the state senator for Oxford during the 2021 shooting rampage that left four dead and seven injured, including a teacher.
Do Michigan Employers Have To Pay You For Taking A Meal Break?
If any of my co-workers read this PLEASE DON'T GET MAD AT ME. But the other day when I saw a group of them smoking outside our building... It got me thinking about how it's unfair that they get paid to smoke while I'm working on the clock. Let's say...
Column: Michigan’s cash assistance program is failing to reach families in need
In Fiscal Year (FY) 2011, the year Republican Gov. Rick Snyder took office, an average of 79,660 Michigan families per month received cash assistance through the Family Independence Program (FIP). Eleven years later, in 2022, only 11,947 families received it. What happened? First, let us not think for a second that this had to do […] The post Column: Michigan’s cash assistance program is failing to reach families in need appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WWMTCw
New info on Heather Kelley case, a sewage dispute in Battle Creek, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Health officials investigating sewage spillage at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. An investigation continues into raw sewage spilling within Emmett Township's Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. About 50 residents at the mobile home...
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
mibluesperspectives.com
Serving Michigan Seniors: Area Agencies on Aging
It’s a fact of life that creeps up on all of us, if we’re lucky. Leading a life that results in old age is reason to celebrate – think of all the experiences and wisdom seniors are brimming with. Still, there are parts of aging that are...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing since October is back with family
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - 14-year-old Samyah Nundley is back with her family after being reported missing in October 2022. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school on Oct. 20. He found a note she had left about harming herself. The...
Jackson County woman sues police for fatally shooting her husband
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A lawsuit filed Friday claims a Jackson County police officer acted wrongfully in a fatal shooting last year. Erik Poul Moller Nielsen, 36, was shot and killed by Columbia Township Police Department officer Ben Hovarter on the morning of March 31, 2022. His wife, Jessica Nielsen,...
WKHM
A new Ford site in Michigan could bring in 2,500 new jobs
A new Ford site in Michigan could bring in 2,500 new jobs. The nearly 2,000 acre Megasite west of Marshall will likely be announced today as the site of a joint venture between Ford and Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited, the largest EV battery producer in the world. The $3.5 billion factory would revitalize Marshall, bringing in 2,500 new jobs. Ford is expected to own the plant and directly employ workers, allowing the venture to qualify for incentives. Their Chinese partner will provide the tech and expertise.
fox2detroit.com
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
Michigan mom says daughter's school deemed her drawing 'inappropriate'
That's the debate surrounding a viral TikTok posted by a Michigan mom after school officials complained that her 11-year-old daughter's drawing was obscene. A video, titled ”I can’t make this up,” has accumulated more than 800,000 views and features Sierra Carter, 37, of Jackson, explaining how officials at her fifth grade daughter’s school deemed her drawing of a pig wearing a bow tie “inappropriate.”.
themanchestermirror.com
What winter? Michigan farmers, anglers hit hard by warm temperatures
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. While you might be putting your heavy coat in the back of your closet this week, Michigan’s mild winter has industries that rely on the cold scrambling to adjust to warmer temperatures. Temperatures in southeast...
sooleader.com
MDOT and local agencies enacting spring weight restrictions
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting spring weight restrictions, an annual move to protect roads. Effective 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines north to and including M-55 from the intersection with US-31 in Manistee, then east on M-55 to the intersection with M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to the intersection with M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection with US-23 in Tawas City.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Governor Responds to Military Shooting Down an Object Over Lake Huron
Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday (Feb. 12). A few hours prior, the FAA closed the airspace over Lake Michigan, according to U.S. officials. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she is working with the federal government on the matter. She tweeted, “Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The Michigan National Guard stands ready.”
13abc.com
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
