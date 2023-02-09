ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Two men injured following daytime shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following a shooting that left two men injured with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Rd. shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday due to reports of a home being struck by gunshots. A short while later, police...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a restaurant. Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a convenience store. According to police, a man entered a 7-11 convenience store on the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, displayed a knife and demanded money from a store employee.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
rvahub.com

Arrest Made, Victim Identified in East Broad Street Homicide

Richmond Police detectives, with the assistance of the Henrico Police and VCU Police departments, have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred yesterday on East Broad Street. Javaris Turner, 18, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony....
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond Police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted a robbery at a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard this week. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of an attempted robbery. The employee reported the adult male entered the business and demanded money.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
RICHMOND, VA

