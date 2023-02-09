Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old DonationAsh JurbergRichmond, VA
Hope In The DarkTroy's MomCharles City, VA
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
Double shooting not far from Richmond elementary school sends men to hospital
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road, which is near Woodville Elementary School, just before 3:50 p.m., according to Capt. John Hall Jr. with Richmond Police.
NBC12
Two men injured following daytime shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following a shooting that left two men injured with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Rd. shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday due to reports of a home being struck by gunshots. A short while later, police...
Two men shot on Creighton Road in Richmond
Two men are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police say they were shot on Creighton Road in Richmond's East End Saturday.
Man shot at Chesterfield nightclub Sunday morning
A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was shot outside of a restaurant and nightclub early Sunday morning in Chesterfield.
Police: Multiple men steal thousands from a store gaming machine in Richmond
Police say three male suspects entered a store in the 200 block of Williamsburg Road around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 and stole several thousand dollars from a gaming machine inside.
NBC12
One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a restaurant. Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due...
Charlottesville Police looking for Palmyra man in connection to shooting
According to police, officers responded to 930 of Harris Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call escalated to a shooting and while the responding officers were at the scene, a man arrived at the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
NBC12
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a convenience store. According to police, a man entered a 7-11 convenience store on the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, displayed a knife and demanded money from a store employee.
Richmond Police: Larceny suspects stole thousands from gaming machine
The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three larceny suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine at a store on Williamsburg Road.
rvahub.com
Arrest Made, Victim Identified in East Broad Street Homicide
Richmond Police detectives, with the assistance of the Henrico Police and VCU Police departments, have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred yesterday on East Broad Street. Javaris Turner, 18, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony....
Augusta Free Press
Richmond Police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery
Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted a robbery at a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard this week. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of an attempted robbery. The employee reported the adult male entered the business and demanded money.
Police interviewing witnesses after man shot outside Richmond store
Police were interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon after man was shot outside a store near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, according to authorities.
Amelia 18-year-old killed in Powhatan County crash
Police said 18-year-old Abigail Elizabeth Warren, of Jetersville, was driving a 2014 Mazda 6 southbound on Genito Road near Winterbrook Drive around 4 p.m. when the car ran off the side of the road to the left and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.
Amidst ongoing investigation, Richmond Jail found to be ‘in compliance’ after annual inspection
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) found the Richmond City Justice Center to be "in compliance" after an annual unannounced inspection took place Thursday, Feb. 9. The inspection took place just two days after 8News received confirmation the jail was under investigation after the fourth inmate death at the jail in less than a year.
Man hospitalized, found in car after shooting in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one man being hospitalized.
From cakes to concierge: Shyndigz owners plan Richmond hotel
The rooms would be stocked with free goods from Nicole and Bryon Jessees’ restaurants Shyndigz and The Fancy Biscuit.
Investigation underway after ‘terrifying’ search of Happy Trees warehouse
An investigation is underway after Richmond Police executed a search warrant at a Happy Trees warehouse event Thursday night.
City of Richmond helps fund new affordable childcare center
Monday morning, city leaders gathered outside of Second Presbyterian Church on North 5th Street to celebrate the opening of a new childcare facility.
Man injured in shooting near Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond, police investigating
Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are currently investigating a shooting in which one man was hospitalized.
NBC12
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
Comments / 0