Rihanna gears up for Super Bowl LVII halftime show

UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EORq7_0ki9Ej6G00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Rihanna speaks at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show press conference in Phoenix on February 9, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on February 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVSoM_0ki9Ej6G00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Rihanna said her halftime performance will last 13 minutes and feature music from her 17-year career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvP9U_0ki9Ej6G00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"It's a lot of preparation," Rihanna said. "This is the week that everything is being tested. Everyone is just tightening up. Everybody's dialing in. Everybody's tuning up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XT38z_0ki9Ej6G00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world. You can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So as scary as that is, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," Rihanna said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmniI_0ki9Ej6G00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

From left to right, pregame performers Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface and Chris Stapleton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELDoR_0ki9Ej6G00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Babyface (R) will perform "America the Beautiful" with Ralph singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e515z_0ki9Ej6G00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

From left to right, Colin Denny, Troy Kotsur and Justina Miles sign the answers to questions at the press conference. Denny will sign "America the Beautiful," Kotsur of "CODA" fame will sign the national anthem and Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQQOB_0ki9Ej6G00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Rihanna departs the press conference.

