ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up to make ‘Air,’ a sports drama about Nike’s humble beginnings

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fv1vX_0ki9EgS500
Matt Damon, left, and Ben Affleck accept the guys of the decade award at the Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, June 4, 2016, in Culver City, Calif. Damon and Affleck teamed up once again to bring their newest movie “Air,” the story about Michael Jordan’s Nike recruitment, to theaters. | Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck teamed up once again to bring their newest movie “Air,” the story about Michael Jordan’s Nike recruitment, to theaters.

Before the sports drama’s $7 million Super Bowl spot this weekend, Amazon dropped a first look at film. “Air” will mark Amazon’s first theatrical release, per Variety .

Here’s everything we know about “Air.”

The breakdown

  • “Air” follows the budding relationship between Nike and Michael Jordan.
  • The movie stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman.
  • It is rated “R” for language.
  • Affleck directed “Air” and portrays Phil Knight, Nike co-founder.

What’s ‘Air’ about?

In 1984, there was “nothing cool about Nike,” according to the “Air” trailer. The job of Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) was to come up with a brilliant idea to grow Nike’s basketball business. Vaccaro puts his career on the line to form a relationship with rookie Michael Jordan, with Vaccaro’s vision for a sports line and the faith of Jordan’s mother (Viola Davis) in her son, an iconic shoe and phenomenal basketball player are created.

What’s ‘Air’ rated?

“Air” is rated R for language throughout. Since the movie has not been released yet, there are limited details on its rating.

When does ‘Air’ come out?

“Air” comes to U.S. theaters April 5. Following its theatrical release, “Air” will be available on streaming platforms.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Brendan Fraser describes “ugly” fight with Matt Damon on ‘90s movie

Before Brendan Fraser was an Oscars 2023 nominee for his performance in The Whale, the star was making waves in Hollywood as early as the ’90s. One film in particular put Fraser in the spotlight, the 1992 thriller movie School Ties, which saw the star work alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris O’Donnell.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
TEXAS STATE
Looper

CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upworthy

Brad Pitt gives the best response when asked why he wore a skirt to movie premiere

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Brad Pitt made quite a statement as he showed up in a skirt during the press tour of his latest movie "Bullet Train." The actor wore the knee-length skirt to the premiere of his upcoming action comedy at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theater on Tuesday, July 19. Pitt also showed off his leg tattoos in the process. He donned a brown and blush ensemble including a half-buttoned shirt, a grouping of statement necklaces and motorcycle boots. The "Fight Club" actor appeared to be the only actor dressed for the weather as a record heatwave sweeps through Europe. Pitt even made a joke about it. When asked why he chose to wear the skirt for the premiere, HuffPost reported that he simply responded, “The breeze."
Complex

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer

The first trailer for Air has arrived. The Ben Affleck-directed dramedy stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, who’s trying to find a way to save Nike at a time when the corporation wasn’t a household name. After finding some game tape of a young Michael Jordan, Vaccaro shows up at the Jordan family home to talk the young player’s parents into recruiting him. Though at first, Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck) is skeptical of a rookie being the face of a new Nike basketball shoe line, he eventually relents and the rest is history,
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week

The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
57K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy