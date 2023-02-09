Eagles Fans in Eagleville Gets Electrified with Excitement for Super Bowl LVII

The Roberts Family in Eagleville is at it again with a high-tech celebration of a beloved local sports team. Photo by CBS3 Philadelphia.

Eagles fans in Eagleville ? Who would have thought!

But they’re there, blazing away.

The Joe Roberts family — who, last Oct. lit up their Eagleville home with a computer-controlled, music-driven light celebration of the Philadelphia Phillies ’ World Series run — is at it again.

Except this time, understandably, the red/white bulbs and soundtrack of Dancing on My Own has given way to green/white and Fly Eagles, Fly.

Kerri Corrado, of CBS3 Philadelphia, illuminated the details of another spirited neighborhood display of sports fandom for the Philadelphia Eagles .

“I just wanted to share again with the community. That’s the best part,” said Roberts.

The investment in time, effort, and traffic safety measures was considerable. But given the reaction of those viewing the spectacle on car or on foot is worthy compensation.

“We’ve had people get out of cars and were, like, dancing,” Roberts related. “We’ve had people tailgating.”

The family reports that even while inside going about their daily business, they can hear fans on the property chanting E-A-G-L-E-S!

“It’s a lot of fun,” commented one family member.