Teen Thieves In PWC Continue Trend Of Hyundai, Kia Thefts In The Region: Police

Kia steering wheel Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Dominic Alberts

Two 17-year-old boys from Maryland were charged after attempting to steal vehicles from a commuter lot in Woodbridge, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Corbin Court to investigate an attempted vehicle theft, around 8 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Prince William County police.

Initial investigation determined that the teens were attempting to steal vehicles along Corbin Court and Allen Dent Road. Officers canvassed the area and located the teens inside of the suspect vehicle, in the commuter lot at Dumfries Road and Richmond Highway.

Officers attempted to approach the teens, who fled on foot. At the same time, two other vehicles fled the commuter lot at "high rates of speed", according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

Police were able to find one of the 17-year-olds near the scene and later obtained a juvenile petition after identifying the second 17-year-old involved.

Both teens are from Prince George's County in Maryland.

The vehicles involved were reportedly three Hyundai Sonatas, and a Kia Optima, which have become increasingly popular targets for thieves after it was discovered they could be started by using USB cords.

Both teens were charged accordingly.

