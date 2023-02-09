ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Teen Thieves In PWC Continue Trend Of Hyundai, Kia Thefts In The Region: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcyTq_0ki9Ea9j00
Kia steering wheel Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Dominic Alberts

Two 17-year-old boys from Maryland were charged after attempting to steal vehicles from a commuter lot in Woodbridge, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Corbin Court to investigate an attempted vehicle theft, around 8 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Prince William County police.

Initial investigation determined that the teens were attempting to steal vehicles along Corbin Court and Allen Dent Road. Officers canvassed the area and located the teens inside of the suspect vehicle, in the commuter lot at Dumfries Road and Richmond Highway.

Officers attempted to approach the teens, who fled on foot. At the same time, two other vehicles fled the commuter lot at "high rates of speed", according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

Police were able to find one of the 17-year-olds near the scene and later obtained a juvenile petition after identifying the second 17-year-old involved.

Both teens are from Prince George's County in Maryland.

The vehicles involved were reportedly three Hyundai Sonatas, and a Kia Optima, which have become increasingly popular targets for thieves after it was discovered they could be started by using USB cords.

Both teens were charged accordingly.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Lucille Marianiello
4d ago

You can't even go to work without wondering if your vehicle will be there when you get home tired after a long day! Forget they're juvies, lock them up; they're not going to change!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

21-year-old man charged for allegedly setting parents' home on fire in Maryland

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police officers in Charles County, Maryland are investigating after a man allegedly set his parents' home on fire. Officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Misting Court after the owner of the house believed that his 21-year-old son, Jordan Robinson started the fire. Officials say that the homeowner was having problems with Robinson over the past few days.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 dead, 1 other wounded in Charles Co. shooting

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two people were killed and one other was wounded in a shooting in Charles County on Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Indian Head Highway and Laurel Drive in the Bryans Road area of the county around 2 p.m.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC man dies following car crash

WASHINGTON — A man is dead following a car crash in D.C. early Saturday morning. Officials say that 49-year-old Eric Lyons died following a car crash in the 5300 block of Georgia Ave. Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Lexus collided with a 2017 Subaru while the Lexus was traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue toward Ingraham Street in Northwest, D.C. as the Subaru was traveling eastbound on Ingraham Street around 2:39 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Liquor Store Purse Snatcher Detained By Good Samaritans Who Robbed Jessup Man: Police

A 22-year-old man accused of multiple robberies has been charged after attacking a woman at a Laurel liquor store, authorities say. Duane Raymond Allen, was arrested after trying to steal a woman's purse in the parking lot of Total Wine, located in the 3300 block of Corridor Marketplace around 12:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson.
JESSUP, MD
Shore News Network

Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A self-admitted dog fighter who was charged by the federal government last year for operating dog fighting events in Maryland was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex Friday morning. The victim, Laron Mecco “Frog” West, was one of three men charged by U.S. District Attorney Jessica Aber in November for conspiracy and training and transporting dogs for participation in an animal fighting venue. West pleaded guilty on November 10th. In a post he made on an internet message board, West bragged about killing wounded dogs by throwing them to their death from a bridge. In The post Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week appeared first on Shore News Network.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday. Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown man...
DUMFRIES, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
476K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy