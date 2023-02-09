Four fun things to do this weekend

Boozy brunches, lit walks, engaging art and an ice bar are just a few things on the menu for this weekend, starting tonight with some must-see exhibitions at the UICA.

Visit the UICA, 17 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids

Thursday Feb. 9 – Saturday, Feb. 11

Catch these exhibits at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts before they close: “Shimmerings of the Not Yet (T)Here,” “Double Take” and “EXTREMOPHILIA: A G’NATural History.”

All of the above are on view through Saturday, Feb. 11. Hours are Thursday, Feb. 9, noon -7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon – 5 p.m.

Visitors to the UICA can help celebrate Black History Month by buying from black artists, makers and black-owned businesses. ShopUICA has curated a selection of work that exemplifies Black excellence by an amazing group of artists. Check them out in the Shop or on Instagram: @danielwalkercreative, @alfieldreevesphotography, @prettyininkpress,

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with a Boozy Brunch

February 11 and 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wonderland Distilling,1989 Lakeshore Drive. Muskegon, an award-winning cocktail bar, is putting on a flavor-packed Boozy Brunch making it a great Valentine’s Day destination.This delicious and adventurous spin on your typical brunch offers a variety of experimental menu items like Indian-inspired breakfast burritos, comfort classic biscuits & gravy and a build-your-own bloody mary bar.

Take in the Downtown Market Ice Bar!

Friday, Feb. 10 and 11, noon- 8 p.m.

435 Ionia Ave. SW

Embrace the chill of winter at the 12 feet of ice carved into an outdoor bar serving craft beers, cool cocktails, and more. The fan-favorite Drink-o ice sculpture returns! Grab a game piece, drop it into the Drink-o board, and leave your beverage selection up to the Glacial Gods!

Have some frosty fun with our outdoor yard games, then head inside to the Market Hall to warm up with 20 artisan food vendors.

This walk is lit!

Feb. 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Ken-O-Sha Park, 1353 Van Auken St SE

Join Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and the City of Grand Rapids Office of Special Events for its second Winter Welcome Park Activation of the season at Ken-O-Sha Park! Experience the magic of a moonlit winter stroll with family, friends, a partner, or enjoy a walk in quiet solitude. On Saturday, February 11, the trails at Ken-O-Sha Park will be lit with luminaries from 6-9 pm. The luminaries’ ambient light will mark the paths, but ‘Friends’ recommends additionally bringing a flashlight or headlamp and wearing boots to navigate the unplowed paths.

This event is FREE for anyone to attend and no registration is required.