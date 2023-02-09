ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

 4 days ago
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals.

The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

Ronaldo has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues. He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr.

The five-times Ballon D'Or winner signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain of the team.

Al Nassr top the standings after 16 games, level on 37 points with second-placed Al Shabab.

