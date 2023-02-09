Read full article on original website
Changes To One of The Most Fun Runs In Missoula
Missoula is a running community. It has been for years. It took the creation of the Missoula Marathon to put Missoula on the running map globally, but there are plenty of other runs to choose from that happen all year long. Not everyone can run a full marathon or even half a marathon, that is why there are so many other options. Some running events are serious, while others; are more fun for everyone.
Southgate Mall | Shopping mall in Missoula, Montana
Southgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Missoula, Montana. The shopping center originally opened in August 1978 with Hart-Albin, Hennessy's, Nordstrom Place Two and Sears as anchor stores. Today, the mall is anchored by AMC Theatres, two Dillard's stores, and Scheels All Sports. An adjacent strip mall is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Bob Ward's and Cost Plus World Market.
The Groundhog was Right, Six More Weeks of Winter for Missoula
After a winter that has had a lot of snow and extreme cold snaps, there’s a lot of wishful thinking out there that Missoula may be due for an early spring. Unfortunately, Punxsutawney Phil was right; there will be at least six more weeks of winter for western Montana.
A Huge Brewfest In Winter? Because Missoula, That’s Why.
Good beer is a staple of Missoula, so you should know by now that our Brewfests aren't just for summer. Get ready for the Winter Brewfest at Caras Park. Years ago, I lost count of the breweries not just in all of Montana, but even in Missoula. Do you want to know a little secret? They are all fantastic in their own way. I have a few favorites, but that's for another time. Today let's talk about the upcoming Winter Brewfest at Caras Park.
Missoula City and County Join to Monitor Urban Avalanche Risk
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the deadly urban avalanche of 2014, Missoula City and County governments have joined together to name February as ‘Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month’. On the KGVO City Talk segment of Talk Back on Friday, the live in-studio guests were Adriane Beck, Director...
All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
Lincoln Woman Wins Race to Sky 100 Sled Dog Contest
A Lincoln musher walks away with the top spot in the biggest sled dog race in Montana, completing the "Triple Crown" in regional sled dog races this year. Nicole Lombard, who finished second in the celebrated race last year, crossed the finish line for the 100-mile Race to the Sky at 6:14 in the morning with all eight of her dogs. Including rests, she finished the course through the mountain trails between Seeley Lake and Lincoln in 15 hours and 25 minutes.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
Help Me Ben: Is Missoula’s Reserve Street Bridge too dark?
There are close to 5,000 bridges in the state of Montana. From Libby to Scobey, Cutbank to West Yellowstone, bridges span every corner of this state. And from the 5,000 bridges, tonight’s Help Me Ben will be about one bridge in particular. It’s a bridge that, on the surface, might seem unsafe. But when you dig into the numbers, they illuminate the right answer, and could provide the comfort needed for one Montana city to see through the dark.
Big Air: Take a Look Inside Missoula’s NEW Trampoline Park
Sometimes I think about the days that I like to call "the before times." The days BEFORE we found ourselves in a worldwide pandemic. The days before COVID managed to make some of our favorite places go away. Just recently, my 10-year-old son started reminiscing about how much fun he...
Missoula Area Officers Praised for Dedication, Faith and Service
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
I’m Not Crying You’re Crying! New Montana Film Hits Home For Many
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
One More Option for Valentine’s Day in Missoula, But They Might Be Busy
Valentine’s Day is a nice distraction in the middle of February in Montana. Some ignore the day and enjoy being single, while others are looking for love in Missoula. For those that choose to embrace the day, and feel sexy, Missoula has options for you. Spice up the day and get intimate with that special someone. After all Valentine’s Day this year is on a Tuesday, and we all know that is the sexiest day of the week. Here are some options for you to make the most out of the romantic holiday. Cue the “sexy music”.
Concerned About Future of Lolo National Forest? Share Your Thoughts
With issues ranging from wildfire to wildlife, and how to manage recreation as Western Montana's population goes through another growth spurt, some upcoming meetings will be critical for you to enjoy National Forest lands around Missoula. Like several National Forests in the region, Lolo National Forest is launching a major...
Office of Public Instruction hires new assessment director
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction has added a new assessment director to its team. Cedar Rose lives in Missoula and has taught elementary math and science for nine years. She went to the University of Montana for an undergraduate degree in elementary education, followed by a master's degree in educational leadership from the Montana State University. Rose also has a Montana Administrator License.
Food Vendors and More Needed For Missoula Downtown Summer Events
Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
