On Wednesday, a guy who was convicted of killing three teens while they were asleep in 1998 and sentenced to death by the state of Texas was put to death by the state. In January of 1998, a jury found John Balentine, then 54 years old, guilty of the murders of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, which took place in a house in Amarillo, Texas. At the time of the deaths of the teenagers, Balentine was 28 years old.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO