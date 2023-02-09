Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frisco Restaurant Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Delicious Giveaway: Free Chicken for a Year!Ash JurbergFrisco, TX
Deli News Makes a Colossal Onion Burger, and More!Steven DoyleDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
What is redlining and how has it impacted the Black community?Rex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Related
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked
When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
wdhn.com
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
Bill Filed to Allow Texas Cities and Counties to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
Another year, another attempt at legalizing recreational marijuana in the Lone Star State. I’ve often said that while I believe that recreational marijuana will eventually be legalized in Texas, we’ll probably be the last state to do so. However, I could be wrong. Fox 4 News reports that...
What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?
So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma
While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
Behind the Scenes at H-E-B: 7 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know
Everyone in Texas loves H-E-B- but how much do you actually know about the company?. I have recently written many articles about the expansion of H-E-B and the opening of new stores, so today, I thought we could take a look at a few lesser known facts about the Texan grocery chain.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth officer falls from overpass ramp while helping stranded driver
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer was seriously hurt while trying to help a stranded driver. It happened Saturday morning on westbound Loop 820 at the Interstate 35W split. Police said the officer was setting up a flare line to redirect traffic when he noticed a vehicle...
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
dallasexpress.com
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas could be in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in a small town outside Houston believe a woman accused of abandoning her two children in September could be in the Mobile area. Raven Forest Police said in a Facebook post that they are working with Mobile Police on the case. RFPD said a warrant has been issued for Raven […]
Possible Links Between BTK Killer, Missing Oklahoma Teen
An Oklahoma sheriff confirmed he recently interviewed the notorious BTK Killer, Dennis Rader. He's serving ten life terms for killing ten people from 1974 to 1991. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said Sunday that he and his colleagues went to the Kansas prison in January where Rader is housed. The...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Executed In Texas For Killing Three Teenagers While They Were Asleep
On Wednesday, a guy who was convicted of killing three teens while they were asleep in 1998 and sentenced to death by the state of Texas was put to death by the state. In January of 1998, a jury found John Balentine, then 54 years old, guilty of the murders of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, which took place in a house in Amarillo, Texas. At the time of the deaths of the teenagers, Balentine was 28 years old.
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas
Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
One motorcyclist killed, another injured in Lawson Road shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Lawson Road after one motorcyclist was shot and killed and another was injured Saturday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Mesquite Police Department responded to Lawson Road, just north of Interstate...
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1