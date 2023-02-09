Harry Kalas’s Bryn Mawr-Born Son Has ‘High Hopes’ for Album Evoking His Dad’s Memory

Kane Kalas belts out the Eagles' Fight Song. Photo by YouTube Screenshot.

Broadcasting legend Harry Kalas’s iconic voice drove Philadelphia Phillies games for almost four decades. His son, Kane, of Bryn Mawr , is continuing his father’s vocal legacy by way of an 18-track album.

High Hopes will include sports classics such as the Eagles ’ fight song and throwbacks like “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” reported Dave Uram for KYW Newsradio.

It will also revive some of his father’s favorite songs.

The recording is a love letter to Philadelphia . Kane’s baritone timbre permeates the tracks, channeling the memory of his father’s renowned speaking voice.

“Just to see the continued impact that he has on the city of Philadelphia — it means so much to me,” said Kane.

Kane’s vocal selections are currently more football focused than baseball, unsurprisingly.

He emceed a Feb. 4 Media pep rally for the Eagles and included some of the selections from the album. One of them, the High Hopes title track, is not only particularly meaningful right now, it also resurrects the upbeat vibe that was part of broadcaster Kalas’ persona.

Sale of High Hopes begin Apr. 6, timed for the the Phillies’ 2023 season home-opener; Kane will be on hand at Citizens Bank Park , singing the national anthem.