Bryn Mawr, PA

Harry Kalas’s Bryn Mawr-Born Son Has ‘High Hopes’ for Album Evoking His Dad’s Memory

 4 days ago

Kane Kalas belts out the Eagles' Fight Song.Photo byYouTube Screenshot.

Broadcasting legend Harry Kalas’s iconic voice drove Philadelphia Phillies games for almost four decades. His son, Kane, of Bryn Mawr, is continuing his father’s vocal legacy by way of an 18-track album.

High Hopes will include sports classics such as the Eagles’ fight song and throwbacks like “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” reported Dave Uram for KYW Newsradio.

It will also revive some of his father’s favorite songs.

The recording is a love letter to Philadelphia. Kane’s baritone timbre permeates the tracks, channeling the memory of his father’s renowned speaking voice.

“Just to see the continued impact that he has on the city of Philadelphia — it means so much to me,” said Kane.

Kane’s vocal selections are currently more football focused than baseball, unsurprisingly.

He emceed a Feb. 4 Media pep rally for the Eagles and included some of the selections from the album. One of them, the High Hopes title track, is not only particularly meaningful right now, it also resurrects the upbeat vibe that was part of broadcaster Kalas’ persona.

Sale of High Hopes begin Apr. 6, timed for the the Phillies’ 2023 season home-opener; Kane will be on hand at Citizens Bank Park, singing the national anthem.

Read more about this familial tribute to a legendary broadcaster at KYW Newsradio.

Philly Sports Fans Are Crazy Because ‘We Don’t Care’

Philadelphia sports fans are looked down on by most nationwide for their often crazy shenanigans, but learned to embrace this reputation, writes Sara Nović for Wildsam. In fact, the city’s ability to take the punches when it comes both to Philadelphia itself and its sports teams can be summed up in the city’s unofficial theme song: “No one likes us, no one likes us, no one likes us, we don’t care. We’re from Philly, fuckin’ Philly, no one likes us, we don’t care.”
