Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League

By Summerleigh Stones
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.

The 52-year-old former president and treasurer withdrew over $10,000 from the association from August 2022 until January 2023.

Stone Bernardo is Sturrup’s neighbor. He said it’s awful to hear what she’s done.

“It’s just disheartening,” he said.

Sturrup was given a company debit card, which she used to make ATM withdrawals, direct payments and electronic Zelle payments, according to the LCSO arrest report.

Addisen Carruega is a local mom. She says there’s always something to worry about when you have kids.

“It’s really weird… like it just is scary. There’s so many things in society that make you scared with your kids,” she said.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Sturrup returned $6,245 in cash to the board, leaving a remaining $4,350 left to pay back.

On January 19, the board removed Sturrup as president and demanded the return of the funds no later than February 4, 2023.

No payments or communication had been received from Sturrup, despite multiple attempts of contact on behalf of the organization, according to the report.

Bank records also prove the transactions made on the business account from June 2022 to February 2023.

Now some parents are wondering if the kids will have enough money for equipment.

“I can’t imagine. The kids won’t know, just won’t have the same stuff as the year before and be confused,” Carruega said.

On Wednesday, Sturrup was located and detained.

“Taking from children, taking from their parents the funds… over 9,000 dollars grand theft… we investigated and you know to take from children and the money and the dollars that keeps those children in little league and sports — keeps them off the streets… it just really saddens me, said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

She was taken to the Lee County Jail and faces one count of Grand Theft.

SUV crashes into Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a Fort Myers home on Fairfax Drive overnight. Lee County deputies, as well as firefighters with the Tice Fire Department responded. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately...
FORT MYERS, FL
Tattooed woman steals alcohol bottles from Fort Myers Publix

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify a woman who stole bottles of alcohol from a Publix. On February 2nd, the woman was seen stealing two bottles of alcohol from Publix Liquors on Summerlin Rd and leaving the scene in a black 4-door sedan. She then committed a second theft at another Publix location on the same day.
FORT MYERS, FL
17-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing into a home in Tice

A 17-year-old has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says they crashed into a home in Tice on Monday. Troopers say the 17-year-old from Fort Myers had entered the home’s driveway, accelerated, and hit the building around 12:40 p.m. FHP says the teen was arrested for driving under the...
TICE, FL
Bike Night returned to Cape Coral

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of bikers and people flooded the Southeast 47th Terrace in Cape Coral Saturday night. Bike Night was scheduled for October 2022 but it was pushed back due to Hurricane Ian. The event was back in full swing, inviting locals, vendors, musicians and, of course,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
One person hit by train in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center after being hit by a train Friday night. The accident happened at around 10 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Evans Ave. According to Fort Myers Police, roads were blocked for a few hours...
FORT MYERS, FL
‘It was his home’: Family, friends remember last known Hurricane Ian victim

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The friends and family of James ‘Denny’ Hurst gathered on Friday evening to celebrate his life and distribute his final remains. Hurst was the last person reported missing from Hurricane Ian. He was found by Lee County Sheriff’s Office divers in January. A month later, his daughter flew across the country from California to honor her father’s last wishes.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FHP plane tracks suspect fleeing from I-75 traffic stop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase following an attempted traffic stop. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), authorities spotted vehicles speeding. One of the vehicles, a motorcycle, then fled from the traffic stop. An FHP plane then joined...
FORT MYERS, FL
Investigation following fire in Englewood neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood neighborhood was covered in smoke after a multi-duplex caught on fire Sunday. Multiple officials arrived on the scene after a fire erupted at around 7:30 a.m. The fire took place at 7431 San Casa drive. A total of 13 people lived in the multifamily...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Several scam calls stirring in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — The Glades County Sheriff’s Office is warning Southwest Florida residents of many scam calls going around. • People are stating they are family members who have been arrested or injured and need you to send money immediately. • People are stating they are from the...
GLADES COUNTY, FL
La Ola restaurant to join displaced island businesses at Bell Tower

Bell Tower shopping center in south Fort Myers has become a refuge for island-based businesses damaged by Hurricane Ian. Seven new storefronts opened at Bell Tower in recent days, and all of them used to be on Sanibel or Captiva islands. Adventures in Paradise Outfitters, Bubbly Latitude, Butterfly Beach, Congress Jewelers, MacIntosh Books + Paper, Sanibel Candle Co. and Synergy each moved into the shopping center.
FORT MYERS, FL
FDOT warns drivers of increased amounts of debris on I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is warning drivers of an increased amount of debris hazards on I-75. They said that in the months of January and February 2023 alone, they picked up over 226 tons of debris from I-75 between Naples and Tampa. For comparison, in January and February 2022, they picked up 88 tons.
FORT MYERS, FL
