Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.

The 52-year-old former president and treasurer withdrew over $10,000 from the association from August 2022 until January 2023.

Stone Bernardo is Sturrup’s neighbor. He said it’s awful to hear what she’s done.

“It’s just disheartening,” he said.

Sturrup was given a company debit card, which she used to make ATM withdrawals, direct payments and electronic Zelle payments, according to the LCSO arrest report.

Addisen Carruega is a local mom. She says there’s always something to worry about when you have kids.

“It’s really weird… like it just is scary. There’s so many things in society that make you scared with your kids,” she said.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Sturrup returned $6,245 in cash to the board, leaving a remaining $4,350 left to pay back.

On January 19, the board removed Sturrup as president and demanded the return of the funds no later than February 4, 2023.

No payments or communication had been received from Sturrup, despite multiple attempts of contact on behalf of the organization, according to the report.

Bank records also prove the transactions made on the business account from June 2022 to February 2023.

Now some parents are wondering if the kids will have enough money for equipment.

“I can’t imagine. The kids won’t know, just won’t have the same stuff as the year before and be confused,” Carruega said.

On Wednesday, Sturrup was located and detained.

“Taking from children, taking from their parents the funds… over 9,000 dollars grand theft… we investigated and you know to take from children and the money and the dollars that keeps those children in little league and sports — keeps them off the streets… it just really saddens me, said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

She was taken to the Lee County Jail and faces one count of Grand Theft.