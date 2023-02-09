ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Kerri Colby on How to Protect the Drag Community From GOP Hate: ‘Demand, Distribute and Vote’

By Kerri Colby
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Kerri Colby is a model, activist and online and TV personality who most recently appeared on Season 14 of the Emmy Award-winning series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Throughout the month of February, Variety will publish essays from prominent Black artists, artisans and entertainment figures celebrating the impact of Black entertainment and entertainers on the world at large.

I remember watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as a traumatized teen in Dallas, Texas. Seeing so many gay, trans and nonbinary people on television, doing what they love, gave me hope that I too could have a future living as my true self. I grew up in a conservative, religious, homophobic and transphobic family that did not accept me. I hid my queerness as long as I could, but when it became too much, I had to leave. I was 15 years old. Thanks to the goodness of others, I survived homelessness, and at 18, I made my way to Los Angeles. Later, in my early 20s, when I was inspired to do drag myself, I discovered my transness, my feminine expression. Drag helped me discover my truth as a trans woman, and I am so grateful for this art form that has been life-changing and life-saving. I am living proof of the truth that “we are all born naked and the rest is drag.”

It has been extremely distressing to see the political attacks recently, not just on the LGBTQ community, but also specifically on the art of drag. GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, in a recent report found that in 2022, there were 141 incidents of anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting specific drag events in 47 states. A number of incidents involved violence or weapons. One incident in Tulsa, Okla., this past October involved a person smashing the windows of a donut shop before lighting a Molotov cocktail and firebombing the storefront. The establishment had recently held a drag event. In November, an armed man walked into an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs during its weekly drag show and fatally shot five people and injured 17 others.

Meanwhile, bills working their way through at least 11 state legislatures are threatening to restrict or prohibit drag show performances. Many of these bills define a drag show as “a performance in which a performer exhibits a gender identity that is different from the performer’s gender assigned at birth.” This would require any venue that meets these criteria to be categorized as a “sexually oriented business.” These proposed bills and those like them across the country expose themselves as blatant attempts to attack and criminalize speech while continuing to marginalize “other” members of our community. They play on long-held anti-LGBTQ tropes and hurtful stereotypes that equate members of our community as dangerous. Bills like these create more stigma, discrimination and ultimately violence against LGBTQ folks — particularly transgender and nonbinary people.

Drag as a theatrical form is as old as Shakespearean theater, when women were not permitted to act on stage and men played the female roles. Since the 17th century, Japanese Kabuki theater has featured male actors performing female roles. In the U.S., an African American born into slavery, William Dorsey Swann, was the first-known person to identify as a “queen of drag.” Swann survived slavery, racism and the Civil War, serving as a civil rights leader who was active in the underground queer community in Washington D.C. Swann risked it all not just for individual freedom, but for the liberation of so many others.

Cut to the present, and drag performers are everywhere: they’re a staple on reality television shows, appearing in mainstream movies and commercials, at city brunches, in library readings and more. The backlash to all of this queer visibility is a convenient distraction for politicians and right-wing extremists to fire up their base and not address the issues that truly impact people’s daily lives.

So what can we do to combat the attacks on drag and the LGBTQ community?

Call the members of state legislatures who are attacking drag artists, our trans siblings and our community and demand they focus on real issues like gun violence — not manufactured conspiracy theories. Distribute resources from the Transgender Law Center. Vote in every election, not just in presidential election years.

Now is the time to raise our collective voice and demand our seat at the table, because no one will simply hand it to us.

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dave Jolicoeur, De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove, Dies at 54

De La Soul cofounder Dave Jolicoeur, better known as Trugoy the Dove, has died at the age of 54, a rep for the group has confirmed to Variety. Details were not immediately available, but he has suffered from health issues for several years and in 2018 said Jolicoeur — pictured above, far right, in 2014 — had been battling congestive heart failure. Sadly, his death comes just weeks before the pioneering hip-hop group’s key catalog will finally become available on streaming services. Their 1989 album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” is universally recognized as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of...
Variety

Rihanna Is Officially Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Performance

A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the singer is pregnant after her explosive Super Bowl performance that had social media talking. During her hits-filled set, the singer cradled her midsection several times, leading to widespread speculation on social media that she was pregnant with her second child with her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky. Rihanna’s Super Bowl set ran through many of her greatest hits, starting with “Bitch Better Have My Money,” ending with “Diamonds” and touching on several smashes along the way, including “Only Girl (In the World),” “Work” and “Umbrella.” Beyond the pregnancy speculation, Rihanna’s set had plenty of...
Variety

Michael B. Jordan Refused to See Any ‘Family and Children’ While Playing Killmonger: ‘It Was Hard to Want Love’ Afterward

Michael B. Jordan earned universal acclaim for his Marvel debut as the villainous Killmonger in “Black Panther,” but it’s a role that came with great sadness. In a new interview with Rolling Stone ahead of “Creed III” opening in theaters, Jordan revealed that he avoided his entire family and didn’t interact with any children during the entirety of the “Black Panther” production. “Killmonger allowed me to access the pain. And the unapologetic frustration that I had,” Jordan said about the role, which forced the actor to confront centuries of Black oppression. “But then, obviously, there’s a sadness that comes along...
allhiphop.com

Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40

Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Cheryl E Preston

Royal sources say there will only be one topic of conversation when Harry and Meghan attend the coronation

The royal family has one rule for Meghan and Harry to obey. Unnamed sources representing the Royal Family have spoken with DailyMail regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. Everyone is wondering if they will be invited and whether or not they will accept. Someone who attended an event at the home of Ellen Degeneres said that when asked about the coronation Harry and Meghan "politely refused" to discuss the issue.
Variety

‘Consecration’ Review: Jena Malone in a Convent Thriller With Scattershot Demons

“Consecration” is something you hardly see anymore: a Catholic horror movie that isn’t about exorcism. Yet after decades of “Exorcist” knockoffs, moviegoers have been conditioned to anticipate the clichés of demonic possession. We expect them to be delivered, and in a certain way they always are. For moviemakers have been conditioned that way too. Set in a remote seaside convent in the Scottish highlands, “Consecration” presents the audience with a sinister Mother Superior (Janet Suzman) who talks about God as if he were the devil. She leads a batch of young nuns who smile with too much cultish devotion (one wears...
Variety

As If! ‘Clueless’ Star Alicia Silverstone Returns as Cher Horowitz in Super Bowl Ad for Rakuten

Alicia Silverstone is Cher Horowitz once again. The actor reprised her iconic role in a “Clueless”-themed ad for Rakuten that ran during the Super Bowl. The commercial opens with Silverstone walking to the front of a crowded high school classroom. While Supergrass’ period-appropriate 1995 alt-rock hit “Alright” plays in the background, she then turns to the students and addresses them, monologuing about the benefits of the shopping app Rakuten. It’s a scene reminiscent of the classroom debate from Amy Heckerling’s 1995 comedy — and that’s just one of the many callbacks featured in the ad. Cher’s spinning closet also makes a...
Variety

Studio Ramsay Creative Chief on ‘Next Level Chef’s’ Post-Super Bowl Surprises and the ‘Exciting Experiment’ of Tubi’s Gordon-Less ‘Kitchen Commando’

For Studio Ramsay Global’s latest U.S. series, the Fox co-owned producer is trying something different: A show that doesn’t star Gordon Ramsay. Hosted by White House chef and U.S. Army master sergeant chef Andre Rush, “Kitchen Commando” will launch its first episode on Fox’s ad-supported streamer Tubi on Sunday, the same day that Season 2 of Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” debuts on Fox after the Super Bowl. “Kitchen Commando,” which will rollout new episodes weekly each Sunday, a first for Tubi, follows Rush as he takes on a new mission to save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service...
Variety

U2 Announces ‘Achtung Baby’ Concerts at New Las Vegas Venue  — Without Drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

U2 announced a series of concerts in Las Vegas this fall celebrating their 1991 album “Achtung Baby” in a cryptic 15-second ad aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday — although drummer Larry Mullen Jr., still recovering from surgery, will sit out this run of shows. Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg will fill in. The concerts, titled “‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere,” will see the band launching the new venue, MSG Sphere at the Venetian, in Las Vegas this fall. While further details were not immediately available, the unspecified “special run of shows” — which a rep stressed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Bella Ramsey Says ‘Last of Us’ Trolls Should ‘Get Used’ to Gay Storylines on the Show: Homophobic Backlash ‘Isn’t Gonna Make Me Afraid’

Bella Ramsey has a message for homophobic viewers upset about gay storylines making their way into HBO’s blockbuster new series “The Last of Us”: “Get used to it.” Ramsey stars in the video game adaptation as Ellie. The HBO series earned critical acclaim for its third episode, which expanded on the source material to tell a gay love story between characters Bill and Frank. Toxic fans review bombed the episode on websites such as IMDb, but Bill and Frank’s romance is just the beginning of gay representation on “The Last of Us.” Ramsey told GQ UK magazine that she visited “The...
Variety

John Boyega Reacts to Idris Elba Refusing to Call Himself a Black Actor: ‘We Should Fixate on Who’s Putting Actors Into Boxes’

Idris Elba ignited a firestorm on social media after he told Esquire UK that he has stopped calling himself a “Black actor” because it creates limitations for his career. While some accused Elba of renouncing his Blackness, others came to the “Luther” actor’s defense and agreed with him regarding Hollywood’s penchant to put labels on and stereotype Black actors. “Star Wars” alum John Boyega recently took to Twitter to tell his followers that Elba’s detractors were having the wrong takeaway from his comment. “I think we should fixate on who is typecasting and putting actors in boxes because of this,” Boyega wrote....
Variety

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Hair Department Head Camille Friend Crafted Over 300 Wigs for ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

While “Batman” and “Elvis” led the Make-up and Hairstylists Guild noms with three apiece, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hair department head Camille Friend’s nomination could have been a precursor to her Oscar nom. She could also make history by becoming the third Black hair departmenthead to win an Academy Award for hair and makeup. (Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson won earlier for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). Friend, who counts “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Pt. 1&2” and the 2019 “Black Panther” among her credits, is aware of the significance of her nominations. “I thought about...
Variety

‘Last Kingdom’ Film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date, Drops First Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Kingdom” followup film “Seven Kings Must Die” has set its premiere date at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The film will debut on the streamer on April 14. In addition, Netflix has released first-look images from the film, which can be seen above and below. “It has been such an honor to be part of telling this story for all these years,” said series star and executive producer Alexander Dreymon. “As an actor, I have been so challenged and gratified by the privilege of playing Uhtred. Hanging up Uhtred’s sword after filming ‘Seven Kings’ felt, ironically, heavy –...
Variety

Sean Penn, Aaron Kaufman Paint Profound Portrait of Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin Festival Premiere ‘Superpower’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sean Penn went to war and a movie broke out. That is, in effect, the story behind the making of the documentary “Superpower,” a gripping cinematic portrait of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the eve of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.  Co-directed by Penn and Aaron Kaufman, who helmed the 2021 documentary “Crusaders: Ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses Speak Out,” “Superpower” bows Feb. 17, out of competition, as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlin Film Festival. Fifth Season and Vice Studios are behind the film, with Fifth Season selling worldwide rights. “Superpower” was not conceived as a war story....
Variety

Rihanna Soars Through Hits-Filled Super Bowl Halftime Set, Followed by Pregnancy Reveal

With the exception of a bump that had viewers wondering whether she was pregnant again or merely carrying some baby weight from her son’s birth last May, Rihanna played it relatively straight for her Super Bowl Halftime performance, performing a quick-cut, hits-filled set while soaring high above the State Farm field in Glendale, Ariz. She kept her moves calm but stately, letting dozens of male dancers in baggy white hazmat-style suits do the heavy lifting; there were no special guests or anything out of the ordinary — except that bump. The set was relatively low-key for good reason: Rihanna’s rep confirmed...
GLENDALE, AZ
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy