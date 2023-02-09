ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to massive three-team trade

By Chris Novak
 4 days ago
The Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks came together for a massive three-team trade with the NBA trade deadline approaching.

Golden State sent former first-round pick James Wiseman to Detroit , while the Pistons sent fellow former first-rounder Saddiq Bey to Atlanta . The Warriors fetched an astonishing five second-round picks, meanwhile. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade details.

“Breaking: The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons. Detroit is sending Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Golden State will get 5 second-round picks in return, sources told @wojespn ,” ESPN tweeted .

Later, Wojnarowski revealed that former lottery pick Kevin Knox also is included in the deal. Knox will go to the Warriors.

Wiseman played just 60 games with the Warriors in his career. He has battled significant injuries throughout his pro career, so it’s an unfortunate way for the ball to bounce for him. But hopefully, he can gain form, get healthy, and contribute to his new team.

Bey, meanwhile, is a fascinating piece for the Hawks. Atlanta currently sits 8th in the Eastern Conference standings. In acquiring Bey, the Hawks gain a very solid player. In 204 career games, Bey averaged 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with the Pistons. This season, he’s averaged 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. So, about in line with what he has done in his career.

For Golden State? This appeared to be all about money. In dumping Wiseman, the team will reportedly save well over $100 million . Knox is a 7.4 point-per-game scorer in his career, so expecting massive contribution is probably unlikely.

The NBA world reacted to this massive three-team deal.

