LISTEN: Underwater orca ‘orchestra’ caught on video
ANTARCTICA (KFOR/Storyful) – Using a GoPro camera, a crew member aboard the US Coast Guard’s Polar Star ice-cutting ship captured beautiful sounds beneath the ice-covered waters in Antarctica, as a pod of killer whales communicated back and forth.
USCG Fireman Niall Shannon posted on Instagram, “Finally got a good recording of the orchestra.”
Two weeks later, Shannon also captured video of a curious minke whale swimming directly next to the camera, as if it were exploring the foreign object in its waters.
“Got this vid on a fluke! Was recording a pod of Orcas surfacing minutes prior when this Antarctic Minke Whale swam through and surfaced a few times. Antarctic Minke is the primary prey of Type A Orcas!” he posted.
The USCG’s Polar Star makes an annual trek to a US research station in Antarctica on a mission called “Operation Deep Freeze,” in which the ship breaks up miles of thick ice.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0