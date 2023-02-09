Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney on Ozempic Trend: 'If It Makes You Happy, Follow Your Bliss'

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Lala Kent Admits She Cheated on Randall Emmett with James Kennedy
'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent admits she hooked up with James Kennedy and it was after she started dating Randall Emmett.
‘Vanderpump Rules’: From Stassi Schroeder to Kristen Doute Where Are the Fired Cast Members Today?
‘Vanderpump Rules’ went through a major cast shake up two years ago when Bravo fired Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder.
bravotv.com
Paige Reveals Something New About Her Relationship with Craig: “It’s Not Great for Us”
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship has been put to the test on Summer House, Southern Charm, and two weeks of living together in Vermont for Winter House Season 2, and it has survived. However, according to Paige, the odds are stacked against the duo when it comes to...
Kyle Richards ‘Looking Forward’ To ‘Moving On From Negativity’ After Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit (Exclusive)
A new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on the horizon after a lengthy hiatus, and OG star Kyle Richards told HollywoodLife how she’s feeling before filming finally starts up again. “I think I’m looking forward to just moving on really,” Kyle, 54, EXCLUSIVELY said at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, on February 1. “Last season was a very, very difficult season,” she added. Kyle was clearly referencing her unfortunate falling out with her sister, Kathy Hilton, that played out on season 12.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery
Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Transformation
Watch: Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Journey. Kyle Richards is getting candid on her sobriety. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she hasn't drank alcohol in nearly seven months as part of her health and fitness journey. "Truth is I don't miss...
Reza Farahan Slams Kyle Richards From ‘RHOBH’ – ‘My Sibling & Cast Mates Still Take My Calls’
Reza Farahan from 'Shahs of Sunset' and Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' go to war after Reza said Kyle was the 'most overrated' Housewife in the franchise.
The Hollywood Gossip
RHONY Legacy Dead on Arrival: Housewives Blame Each Other While Andy Cohen Stirs the Pot
Earlier this week, we reported that The Real Housewives of New York City‘s “Legacy” spinoff is dead. Before Bravo formally rescinded the offer to these “Legacy” Housewives, negotiations had stalled. We now have more details. Meanwhile, the RHONY alums themselves are apparently blaming each other.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Spotted Having a Not-So-Friendly Date on Her Birthday
‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have claimed to be friendly exes, but a recent dinner and the season 10 trailer seem to tell a different story.
Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa After She Seemingly Shades Melissa Gorga With ‘Sister’ Post
Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”
EW.com
RHUGT 'taking appropriate action' after Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's abrupt exits
A review was launched into the incident that led to Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's early departures from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Peacock and Shed Media, the production company behind the reality series, released a joint statement on the matter. "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives told EW. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Explains Why It ‘Was Hard To Watch’ Her ‘Hurtful’ Fight With Dolores Catania (Exclusive)
Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania got into a wild and dramatic fight in the closing minutes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premiere, putting the future of their friendship in serious jeopardy. The scene was rough to watch for everybody — including even Jennifer, 45, who gave some insight into her drama with Dolores, 52, during her EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease!.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Says She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Tom Schwartz Hookup
Living her best life! Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has "no regrets" about her single status during the show's forthcoming 10th season, the Bravo personality tells Life & Style exclusively — especially when it comes to her headline-making hookup with costar Tom Schwartz. News that Raquel, 28, and Tom, 40, had hooked up first broke in August...
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'
Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
‘RHONY’: Luann de Lesseps Is the Real Reason Fans May Never Get to See ‘Legacy’
The Real Housewives of New York Legacy spinoff has reportedly been put on pause again. And there’s no guarantee it will ever make it to our TV screens. Reports have emerged that contract talks have completely broken down among the potential cast. But according to an insider, there’s actually just one holdout.
bravotv.com
Lisa Vanderpump on James Kennedy Living with Ally Lewber: “He Can’t Be by Himself”
The Vanderpump Rules boss shared her thoughts on James quickly cohabiting with his new girlfriend. On the Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on February 8, Lisa Vanderpump was shocked when James Kennedy shared an update on his relationship with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. “Are you living with her?”...
toofab.com
Eva Marcille Reacts to New RHUGT Costars, Reuniting with Vicki After 'Standoffish' First Season (Exclusive)
The reality star opens up about smoking her joints on Ex-Wives Club, feeling more at ease on the show compared to RHOA and her thoughts on her new costars. Eva Marcille may be done with "Real Housewives of Atlanta," but she was sitting pretty comfortably on Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" -- so much so that she agreed to come back for another season!
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Josh Flagg’s Shady Response to Mauricio’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’: ‘I Didn’t Know He Had a Show’
Josh Flagg from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' got a little shady when asked about Mauricio Umansky's show 'Buying Beverly Hills.'
People
400K+
Followers
69K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 4