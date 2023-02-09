Statehouse pages sought – Lawmakers are inviting local students to spend a day serving as a page at the Indiana Statehouse during the legislative session. Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers. Opportunities to page are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the session, which must conclude by the end of April. Students are responsible for their lunch, and transportation to and from the Statehouse. To apply, visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or survey.indianahousedemocrats.org/index.php/survey/index/sid/639596/newtest/Y/lang/en.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO