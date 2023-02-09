PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It started with a Facebook post last Tuesday night. This is tuff for me to ask but, for the sake of my son, it's worth a shot! My son Ashton attends Pine Forest High School. He is a freshman. Ashton has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. It's difficult for him to make friends. He sits alone every day at lunch. I'm asking if you have a child that goes to Pine Forest, could they have him sit with him a few minutes or just even say, hello. He has sat alone the entire year... He is kind of shy but also not once (been) spoken to. He only uses one hand but kills it on Xbox... It hurts my feelings and I would hate for him to go all year sitting alone during lunch. I want him to go to school so he can develop friendships and create memories.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO