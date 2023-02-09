Read full article on original website
Downtown Pensacola prepares to kickoff Mardi Gras festivities
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mardi Gras is coming to Downtown Pensacola this weekend. The Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade is Friday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday. Danny Zimmern, the president of Pensacola Mardi Gras, says more than...
American Magic sailing team named grand marshal for Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Magic sailing team will be the grand marshal in this year's Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade. It comes as they've been training in Pensacola ahead of the America's Cup. It's scheduled in Barcelona next year. This is the third season American Magic has trained locally,...
RV crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A RV crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday afternoon and became stuck underneath it. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pensacola Police said 17th Ave. was blocked in both directions as crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened...
New span of Three Mile Bridge to open Tuesday morning
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola will open Tuesday morning. FDOT announced Monday morning that the westbound span (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will open to vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. The two spans of Pensacola Bay Bridge will now feature two eastbound and two...
Pensacola native awarded Military Excellence Award
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola native was recently awarded the Military Excellence Award. Seaman Recruit Angie Gillette, who graduated as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command on Feb. 10, was given the award which is presented to the Navy recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork.
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
Victim in overturned kayak incident identified as 32-year-old Destin woman
DESTIN, Fla. -- Authorities identify a 32-year-old woman as the missing kayaker whose body was recovered Sunday in the Destin Harbor. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission tells WEAR News the fatal victim is 32-year-old Bethany Grace Newman of Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, around 6:15 p.m....
Pensacola man charged with homicide in connection with Blue Angel Pkwy. shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with the Jan. 31 homicide investigation on Blue Angel Parkway. Nicholas Bronson Pierce, 37, was charged with homicide, probation violation and vehicle theft on Feb. 10. On Jan. 31, deputies said they responded to a home […]
Missing Okaloosa Co. kayaker found dead
UPDATE (2:07 p.m.): The missing woman has been found dead, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday. According to officials, two people were in a kayak near […]
Man shot and robbed near Duval Street: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said they were called to University Hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, according to a department release. The release said Sunday just before noon is when officers arrived at University Hospital for the report. The man told officers he had been at the 1000 block of […]
Navarre military wife publishes first children's book 'The Bear and the Hug'
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A Navarre military wife has officially published her first children's book. Melissa Cannioto said she wanted to create a story that would resonate with children confused by the pandemic and those with family members who are deployed. "The Bear and the Hug" is a rhyming story dedicated...
City of Fort Walton Beach discusses solar panel regulation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The City of Fort Walton Beach is working to add regulation to some solar panels. Chris Frassetti, the city's growth management director, says more solar panels are being mounted on the ground instead of on roofs. Tuesday night, the city council will discuss an ordinance...
UPDATE: Investigators locate missing woman's body after kayak overturned in Destin Harbor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the missing kayaker's body has been found deceased Sunday. Deputies says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating this case and will release any additional information as it becomes available. --------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY:. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida...
Free dog adoptions until Valentine’s Day at Escambia Co. shelter
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare has a special offer through Valentine’s Day. All dogs are free to adopt through Feb. 14. “By waiving adoption fees, we hope we give everyone in the community the chance to give a pet a forever home” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “We […]
Escambia County Public Schools confirms student found with gun at Montclair Elementary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Public Schools spokesman has confirmed a report of a student bringing a firearm on campus at Montclair Elementary School Monday. According to a parent who spoke to WEAR News, a student alerted a teacher that a kindergartner had a gun in his backpack.
Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
Mobile Police investigating shooting Sunday morning on St. Stephens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on St. Stephens Road. According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Stephens Road, the Economy Inn, near Springhill Avenue, for a shooting. Officers arrived and […]
Escambia County Contractor Competency Board looks into complaints of local contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A client and the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board are looking into complaints regarding a local contractor. But the client says there's much more damage to be addressed, and some board members want to investigate. Within the past year, many viewers have reached out to share...
Pine Forest High School students rally around classmate after father's plea
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It started with a Facebook post last Tuesday night. This is tuff for me to ask but, for the sake of my son, it's worth a shot! My son Ashton attends Pine Forest High School. He is a freshman. Ashton has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. It's difficult for him to make friends. He sits alone every day at lunch. I'm asking if you have a child that goes to Pine Forest, could they have him sit with him a few minutes or just even say, hello. He has sat alone the entire year... He is kind of shy but also not once (been) spoken to. He only uses one hand but kills it on Xbox... It hurts my feelings and I would hate for him to go all year sitting alone during lunch. I want him to go to school so he can develop friendships and create memories.
Tenants at two Escambia County mobile home parks upset by lot rent increase
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An increase in lot fees is not sitting well with many tenants at two Escambia County mobile home parks. Residents of Sabal Palm on Patricia Drive and Oakstead off of Massachusetts Avenue say they received notices from management last week. It notified them that effective May 1, lot rent will go up by more than $200.
