ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Downtown Pensacola prepares to kickoff Mardi Gras festivities

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mardi Gras is coming to Downtown Pensacola this weekend. The Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade is Friday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday. Danny Zimmern, the president of Pensacola Mardi Gras, says more than...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

RV crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A RV crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday afternoon and became stuck underneath it. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pensacola Police said 17th Ave. was blocked in both directions as crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New span of Three Mile Bridge to open Tuesday morning

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola will open Tuesday morning. FDOT announced Monday morning that the westbound span (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will open to vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. The two spans of Pensacola Bay Bridge will now feature two eastbound and two...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola native awarded Military Excellence Award

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola native was recently awarded the Military Excellence Award. Seaman Recruit Angie Gillette, who graduated as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command on Feb. 10, was given the award which is presented to the Navy recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Victim in overturned kayak incident identified as 32-year-old Destin woman

DESTIN, Fla. -- Authorities identify a 32-year-old woman as the missing kayaker whose body was recovered Sunday in the Destin Harbor. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission tells WEAR News the fatal victim is 32-year-old Bethany Grace Newman of Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, around 6:15 p.m....
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Okaloosa Co. kayaker found dead

UPDATE (2:07 p.m.): The missing woman has been found dead, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday. According to officials, two people were in a kayak near […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot and robbed near Duval Street: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said they were called to University Hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, according to a department release. The release said Sunday just before noon is when officers arrived at University Hospital for the report. The man told officers he had been at the 1000 block of […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

City of Fort Walton Beach discusses solar panel regulation

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The City of Fort Walton Beach is working to add regulation to some solar panels. Chris Frassetti, the city's growth management director, says more solar panels are being mounted on the ground instead of on roofs. Tuesday night, the city council will discuss an ordinance...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pine Forest High School students rally around classmate after father's plea

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It started with a Facebook post last Tuesday night. This is tuff for me to ask but, for the sake of my son, it's worth a shot! My son Ashton attends Pine Forest High School. He is a freshman. Ashton has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. It's difficult for him to make friends. He sits alone every day at lunch. I'm asking if you have a child that goes to Pine Forest, could they have him sit with him a few minutes or just even say, hello. He has sat alone the entire year... He is kind of shy but also not once (been) spoken to. He only uses one hand but kills it on Xbox... It hurts my feelings and I would hate for him to go all year sitting alone during lunch. I want him to go to school so he can develop friendships and create memories.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy