Splinter Cell Fans Surprised by Return of Dead Game
Ubisoft said last year it'd be shutting down the online services for Splinter Cell: Blacklist among a number of other games, so when the multiplayer element of the Splinter Cell game was depreciated in October 2022, many players were confident that'd be their last time playing the game online. However, Splinter Cell fans got quite ...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
In each season of Call of Duty, new content helps keep the game fresh, and a lot of it is free for players to enjoy. In Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, this means new weapons to unlock and level up. With a total of five weapons joining MW2 and...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty fans are furious after reports of full standalone CoD game in 2023
New reports claim Activision is set to release a full standalone Call of Duty game in 2023 after all, and fans of the legendary first-person shooter series are not happy. Generally, you would think fans of a series would be happy to hear a new installment is on the way, but that’s far from the case for Call of Duty fans right now. A report from Inside Gaming’s Tom Henderson on Feb. 9 revealed that a “full premium standalone release” would arrive in 2023, complete with a beta and early campaign access.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 raids: MW2 raid episode 2 release date, Atomgrad, and more
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues the expansion and growth of the franchise in interesting ways. It has a stellar campaign, Special Ops co-op, battle royale in Warzone 2, an extraction mode in DMZ, and now it’s adding raids. In CoD lore, Raid is just a classic map...
Nintendo releases tons of new games following February Direct
NINTENDO’S February Direct was full of newly announced games releasing this year, and some launched right after the show. While we will have to wait a bit longer for big names like Zelda, Pikmin, and Kirby, Nintendo has already released a number of games from the showcase. If you...
Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year
A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
dotesports.com
Riot hits Aurelion Sol and Annie with significant hotfix nerfs after recent Patch 13.3 release
It’s only been a couple of days since Aurelion Sol hit League of Legends‘ live servers, but he is already getting some nerfs from Riot Games developers due to his immense power on the Summoner’s Rift. In a new hotfix, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed a...
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
dotesports.com
CDL pulls back curtain on MW2’s ranked play, including new divisions, skill rating system overhaul, and more
After initially announcing that ranked play would be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with the launch of season two back in January, details for the long-awaited mode have been revealed today. From a rank system overhaul to the introduction of features such as Skill Rating (SR) Forgiveness...
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
dotesports.com
Why is Aurelion Sol temporarily disabled in League of Legends?
League of Legends’s newest champion to receive a full blown gameplay rework, Aurelion Sol, has been temporarily disabled from live servers. Riot has made the champion unavailable to play due to a series of “in-game issues,” according to an announcement made via the League client. Players who...
dotesports.com
Aurelion Sol’s play rate skyrockets after his rework, but his win rate is suffering
Aurelion Sol was the latest League of Legends champion to receive a total gameplay update earlier this week, and like almost all champions who get a rework, Aurelion Sol’s play rate went through the roof following his overhaul. In the few days that have passed since his rework, Aurelion...
dotesports.com
LoL devs still want to make top lane ‘more fun’ and bot lane nerfs may actually be the key
League of Legends is one of those games where nothing ever really stays the same. And with every patch and hotfix out of Riot Games studios, there are buffs, nerfs, and adjustments players have to adapt to if they want to win. For the most part, these changes help balance...
Resident Evil 4 Remake Divides Fans Over DLC Discovery
Resident Evil 4's remake is approaching next month, and while we knew it would be getting DLC via the Deluxe Edition, players aren't so sure about one aspect of that DLC that recently came to light. It seems the Deluxe Edition's included treasure map expansion will make it so that more treasures appear around the ...
dotesports.com
Riot and Amazon appear to end LoL Prime Gaming capsule collaboration
A monthly perk that many League of Legends players looked forward to may be gone for good without any indication that this was coming. There will no longer be capsules given to League of Legends players through Prime Gaming after the current reward period ends, according to a conversation that YouTube creator Matty Love Gaming had with an Amazon employee. This would mark the end of a nearly two-year-long program, where Amazon Prime members were able to redeem monthly capsules for League full of RP, champion shards, a skin, and more.
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
dotesports.com
Apex is giving away Steam Decks, free Legends, and more for its 4th anniversary
Apex Legends is an action-packed hero shooter celebrating its fourth anniversary over the next few weeks. From Feb. 14, players will be able to enjoy several events for the celebrations, including login rewards, drops, and giveaways. And what better way to celebrate the start of Season 16 than by claiming some free epic rewards?
PS4 and PS5 Users Surprised With Freebie From Sony
PS4 and PS5 users have been surprised with a new PSN freebie from Sony. 2023 is going to be an expensive year for PlayStation gamers. It's only February, yet the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space, and Forspoken have already been released. Coming between now and the end of the year is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, ...
