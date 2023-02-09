ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Went Into Labor Before Super Bowl

The NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend announced their pregnancy news in October during their gender reveal party, where they discovered they were having a baby boy Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon are having a Super Bowl baby! Hardman, 24, tweeted that his girlfriend went into labor early Sunday morning ahead of the big game, where his team will go up against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl. "OMG HER WATER BROKE," Hardman wrote, along with several eye emojis. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Glamour

Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall

This Super Bowl Sunday, I’m interested in only two things: Rihanna and the relationship status of Travis Kelce. I’ve gathered that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been publicly looking for love for most of his professional career, from starring in a Bachelor-esque reality show called Chasing Kelce to his five-year on-again, off-again relationship with broadcast sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole.
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy