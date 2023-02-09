ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bush, NY

Police: Pine Bush man faces charges for sex abuse, endangering the welfare of child

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Pine Bush man is facing charges for sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

New York State Police arrested James Grant Jr. on Wednesday.

They say he assaulted a girl who was playing with puppies in his home while her mother, who was looking to buy his home, had stepped away to look at his detached garage.

Grant was arraigned in the Town of Wawarsing court.

He was released on $5,000 bail, and the judge issued an order of protection.

He is due back in court later this month.

