Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce could welcome their third little girl on Super Bowl Sunday, and the soon-to-be mom of three tells PEOPLE her plan should it happen When it comes to the possibility that Jason Kelce and wife Kylie may welcome their third baby girl while in Arizona for the Super Bowl, the 29-year-old wants to make sure she has "all hands on deck." Joking that her husband is "of no use" to her as he preps for the big game, Kylie will have the support of...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO