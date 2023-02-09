Read full article on original website
9 Philadelphia Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
Experience a Free Tropical Oasis at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park this FebruaryMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Malooga Middle Eastern Cuisine Celebrates First Anniversary in Old City Philadelphia with Free Bukhari SamplingMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Exes, Zuri Hall Dating Rumors & More
Travis Kelce is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to make it to the 2023 Super Bowl. Off the field, Travis is an eligible bachelor, who has been in the spotlight for his love life multiple times in the past. Travis previously appeared on a...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Hormones Will Result in 'Unnecessary Amount of Tears' at Super Bowl
Kylie Kelce opens up about how special it will be to watch her husband in a rare career moment as they await the birth of their third baby girl Watching your spouse compete at the highest level on the field he loves would be emotional for any proud partner. Now imagine it's the Super Bowl, you're 38 weeks pregnant, and your two little girls (and a whole lot of other family members) are by your side and you'll have an idea of what Kylie Kelce is facing at...
Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again
“You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share First Photo of Son's Face at Disney After Super Bowl Win
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second baby, son Bronze, in late November 2022 We're getting our first look at Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' little boy! The NFL star and Kansas City Current co-owner wife, both 27, showed son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III's face as the family celebrated the quarterback's Super Bowl 2023 win at Disneyland on Monday. "Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the...
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce has updated post-Super Bowl retirement decision timeline
Sunday could be Jason Kelce’s last day in the NFL as an active player. The Philadelphia Eagles center is said to be contemplating retirement following Super Bowl LVII. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kelce will make his decision “in the weeks ahead.”. Kelce likely will make a final...
Kylie Kelce, wife of Eagles' Jason Kelce, jokes he will be 'absolutely no use to me' Super Bowl Sunday
Kylie Kelce understood her husband Jason Kelce might be totally unreachable on Sunday during the Super Bowl as she faces the prospect of giving birth.
Donna Kelce Reveals Which Son She'll Hug First After Super Bowl
Donna Kelce has received a lot of attention leading up to the Super Bowl because both her sons will be competing in the big game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce have played pivotal roles on their respective teams this season, earning first-team All-Pro ...
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Went Into Labor Before Super Bowl
The NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend announced their pregnancy news in October during their gender reveal party, where they discovered they were having a baby boy Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon are having a Super Bowl baby! Hardman, 24, tweeted that his girlfriend went into labor early Sunday morning ahead of the big game, where his team will go up against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl. "OMG HER WATER BROKE," Hardman wrote, along with several eye emojis. ...
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
This Super Bowl Sunday, I’m interested in only two things: Rihanna and the relationship status of Travis Kelce. I’ve gathered that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been publicly looking for love for most of his professional career, from starring in a Bachelor-esque reality show called Chasing Kelce to his five-year on-again, off-again relationship with broadcast sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA and member of one of the richest families in America, was on the sidelines when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Reveals Game-Day Plan if Baby Is Born on Super Bowl Sunday
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce could welcome their third little girl on Super Bowl Sunday, and the soon-to-be mom of three tells PEOPLE her plan should it happen When it comes to the possibility that Jason Kelce and wife Kylie may welcome their third baby girl while in Arizona for the Super Bowl, the 29-year-old wants to make sure she has "all hands on deck." Joking that her husband is "of no use" to her as he preps for the big game, Kylie will have the support of...
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
How Tall Is Patrick Mahomes?
Here's how tall Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, as well as the height difference between him and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.
