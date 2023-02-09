ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Halyna Hutchins‘ Parents and Sister Sue Alec Baldwin and ‘Rust’ Producers

By Gene Maddaus
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rdnjn_0ki9Abtc00

The Ukrainian parents and sister of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Alec Baldwin and the producers of “ Rust ” in connection with her death in October 2021.

Attorney Gloria Allred announced the lawsuit at a press conference at her office on Thursday morning.

Baldwin is also facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe, N.M. He is due to appear in court remotely to answer that charge on Feb. 24.

Baldwin fired the shot that killed Hutchins while preparing for a scene on the Western film. Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer who loaded Baldwin’s Colt .45, also faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Each has denied culpability in Hutchins’ death, and pointed to mistakes made by others that allowed a live round to be introduced to the set, in violation of industry safety standards.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, filed his own wrongful death lawsuit a year ago on behalf of himself, his wife’s estate, and the couple’s son. That lawsuit is in the process of being settled, and Matthew Hutchins has signed on as an executive producer of the film, which is due to resume production in the next few weeks.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Matthew Hutchins said in a statement in October. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”

At the press conference, Allred said that Hutchins’ Ukrainian family supports Matthew and is not second-guessing his decision to settle.

“The settlement was for Matthew and his child, and we are now representing others in the family — Mom, Dad and sister — and there has been no settlement for them,” she said.

Allred also represents Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor who called 911 after the shooting. Mitchell was inside the church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch when Hutchins and the film’s director, Joel Souza, were shot. She has sued for emotional distress and pain in her ears and head.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’

“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Variety

Alec Baldwin Accuses D.A. of ‘Basic Legal Error,’ Asks Judge to Throw Out Five-Year Gun Enhancement

Alec Baldwin’s attorneys alleged on Friday that New Mexico prosecutors committed a “basic legal error” when they charged him with a five-year gun enhancement that did not apply at the time of the “Rust” shooting. In a motion, Baldwin’s lawyers asked Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to throw out the enhancement as a violation of the constitution’s “ex post facto” clause. “The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist on the date of the accident,” wrote Baldwin’s legal team, led by Luke Nikas, adding that under the state and...
Variety

Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Dies at 34

Cody Longo, the actor best known for playing Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain in NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died, according to his representative. He was 34. The actor and musician, who was sometimes credited as Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, according to TMZ. The police were called to check in on Longo at the home by his wife, Stephanie Clark, while she was working at a local dance studio. “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and...
AUSTIN, TX
OK! Magazine

Prosecutors Claim Alec Baldwin Was 'Talking On His Cellphone' During 'Rust' Set Firearms Training

Prosecutors claim Alec Baldwin acted negligently in mandatory firearms training sessions on the production of Rust, from being "distracted" to flat out skipping sessions. Both Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were formally charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday, January 31, following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragic death after the It's Complicated actor accidentally discharged a live round on set. A statement of probable cause against the 64-year-old claimed "Baldwin was provided only minimal training" with the weapons, noting that he did not attend the mandatory training before filming began. Gutierrez-Reed reportedly told authorities she'd pushed for the Boss Baby voice actor...
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
allhiphop.com

Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40

Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week following the death of iconic Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, who is best known for his role as Jim Dial on the sitcom "Murphy Brown."
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
msn.com

'Ghostbusters' actor lost his wife at 34 and left Hollywood to raise their twins, more stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 23: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...Rick Moranis became a widower when his wife of about five years, makeup artist Ann Belsky, died of breast cancer on Feb. 4, 1991 -- one day before her 35th birthday. The "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Ghostbusters" actor subsequently took a 24-year hiatus from Hollywood after her death to focus on raising their twins.Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Stars we lost in 2023.
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy