The Carmel High School girls swimming team capturing its 37th consecutive state title was certainly no surprise. However, the way they won it was one for the record books. The Greyhounds were victorious in 10 of 12 events and racked up a state record 498 points Feb. 11 in the IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis. That broke the Greyhounds’ own record of 479 points in 2021, and the 10 wins broke CHS’s record of nine wins in 2015 and 2016.

CARMEL, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO