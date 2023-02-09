Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Taste of Carmel event moves to Friday, adds after party
Taste of Carmel’s theme this year is a time travel back 100 years ago to the Roaring ‘20s. The 1920s was the age of jazz, flappers, the Charleston and people gleefully breaking Prohibition alcohol laws. The Carmel Education Foundation’s fundraising event for ages 21 and older will be...
Current Publishing
Carmel Jazz Festival set for debut in August
Carmel residents Blair Clark and Ashley Ulbricht want to celebrate their love of jazz and the city. Thus, the Carmel Jazz Festival is set for an August debut. Clark is the executive director/chief executive officer of the nonprofit. Ulbricht, an attorney, is the president. Clark said part of the mission...
Current Publishing
Boone County Chamber conducts anniversary awards banquet
The Boone County Chamber presented its 125th anniversary awards banquet Jan. 19th at Finley Creek Vineyards. The event was catered by Jacquie’s Gourmet Catering. Awards were presented to community and chamber members. Recipients included Trailside Elementary School Educator of the Year Kelly Hine, a Zionsville resident, and Children’s Champion Award winner Tracy Christner with the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.
Current Publishing
Kendrick seeks Zionsville town council seat
Republican Kendrick Davis announced he will run for the District 3 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election. Davis, 38, will run against Republican incumbent Craig Melton, who has occupied the seat since being elected in 2019. The other Republican in the race is newcomer Kyle Campbell.
Current Publishing
Riverview continues search for permanent president/CEO
Riverview Health is continuing its search for a permanent president/CEO following the recent resignation of Seth Warren. Keith Jewell continues to serve as the interim president/CEO as the search is underway. Warren, who gave no public reason for his departure, resigned from his position in December. Warren had served in...
Current Publishing
Foundation awards nearly $350K in grants
The Crosser Family Foundation, a fund of the Hamilton County Community Foundation, recently announced $338,650 in grants to 22 nonprofit organizations. Working with Hamilton County Community Foundation staff, the Crosser Family Foundation advisors support organizations focusing on the Hamilton County communities or surrounding areas in Central Indiana. “We strongly believe...
Current Publishing
Fill ‘em up: Former service station becomes home of Denver’s Garage Pizza & Brews
For two years after Fritz Fentz bought the building at 110 E Broadway St. in Fortville in 2017, it was his man cave, complete with couches and a pool table. Fentz lives next door — you can’t miss the pink flamingos — and knew the previous owner, Denver Lee.
Current Publishing
Carmel resident has educational experience to remember
Indiana University junior David Wolfe Bender didn’t want to forget anything about his memorable experience visiting Israel and the United Arab Emirates. So, the Carmel resident and Park Tudor School graduate wrote about each day in his blog. Bender visited Israel for seven days and spent three days in the United Arab Emirates as part of the Geller International Fellowship.
Current Publishing
Inmates participate in hospitality training program
Several community organizations in Hamilton County and governmental partners have launched a hospitality training program in the Hamilton County Jail. The 10-week program provides participants with valuable communication, problem-solving and customer service skills to pursue careers in the hospitality industry, officials said. The training was made possible through funding from Hamilton County’s ARPA Committee and is operated through a partnership between the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Tourism and Invest Hamilton County.
Current Publishing
Noblesville Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Noblesville at the Hamilton Town Center is among five Indiana stores that will close its doors as the retail chain continues to face financial woes. The Noblesville store at 14139 Town Center Blvd., Suite 800, was on the list targeted for closure by...
Current Publishing
Lawrence Fire Dept. has four openings for experienced firefighters
The City of Lawrence Fire Dept. is seeking firefighters with experience. Chief Dino Batalis said the department is accepting applications for “lateral” firefighters/paramedics. “That means firefighters who are already with another department, and they are medics,” Batalis said. “We have an active list now. They fill out an...
Current Publishing
500 Festival’s Rookie Run gives youngest athletes race day experience
Beth Spoonmore enjoys running, and she’s glad to see her children starting to love it, too. Thanks to the 500 Festival’s Rookie Run, presented this year by Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase, her daughter and son have had the opportunity to participate in a race set to their scale.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School girls swimmers win 37th consecutive state title in dominating fashion
The Carmel High School girls swimming team capturing its 37th consecutive state title was certainly no surprise. However, the way they won it was one for the record books. The Greyhounds were victorious in 10 of 12 events and racked up a state record 498 points Feb. 11 in the IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis. That broke the Greyhounds’ own record of 479 points in 2021, and the 10 wins broke CHS’s record of nine wins in 2015 and 2016.
Current Publishing
Law firms set for merger
Fishers-based Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP will be growing when the criminal defense law firm merges March 1 with Mitchell Family Law PC and Mark K. Sullivan & Associates. Founding partner Mario Massillamany said the merger will allow the firm to provide better service for clients. “This brings another level...
Current Publishing
Passionate Parrish: Former HSE standout plays big role for IU women’s special season
When Sydney Parrish was making her college decision while at Hamilton Southeastern High School, the University of Oregon was a national title contender in women’s basketball. Indiana University was not. Parrish, however, said she still considered IU because she had known Hoosiers’ coach Teri Moren and her staff since...
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Sheriff’s reserve deputy arrested on OWI charge
A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. reserve deputy has been suspended after being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday morning. The sheriff’s dept. said in a statement that Patrick Heitz was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Towne Road by a Westfield Police Dept. officer due to “driving behavior.” Heitz was driving his personal vehicle and was off duty at the time of the incident, authorities said.
