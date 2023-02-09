iPhone 14 had an important design overhaul, we just couldn’t see it

If you’re weighing up buying the standard iPhone 14 vs the iPhone 13 Pro model from the previous generation, Apple is here to tell you that Pro suffix isn’t enough to supplant the power of its newer device.

In an interview, Apple says the iPhone 14 offers superior overall performance to the iPhone 13 Pro, despite both models harbouring the same A15 Bionic processor.

Apple says the iPhone 14 is better able to sustain the performance than Pro models from the previous generation because of a new internal design. Essentially, because of a new “central aluminium” backbone structure, that A15 chip is no longer hampered as often by the need to throttle back.

“The standard 14 models have better sustained performance than last year’s Pros, despite sharing the same chip, thanks to some internal shuffling,” said iPhone design chief Richard Dinh in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald (via 9to5Mac).

“For the iPhone 14, the design changed drastically to include a central aluminium structure that acts as a backbone. This central structural plane helps to dissipate more heat across the entire surface more consistently.”

Considering many bemoaned the absence of noticeable design changes externally, it’s quite ironic the internal tweaking has resulted in significantly improved performance.

Dinh continued: “While the iPhone 14 may look near identical to the iPhone 13 on the outside, it’s actually had a significant design overhaul, with benefits you might not immediately understand if comparing it with an older model. These include weight reductions, cheaper and easier repairability, and longer battery life.

“We were able to deliver a larger main camera than last year’s Pros, with a bigger sensor, better low-light performance, and there’s a brand new ambient light sensor in the back.

“This design also introduces our first four-sided stacked main logic board [which] really condenses all the iPhone 14 components in a smaller space and allows us to access the board from either side, for improved repairability.”