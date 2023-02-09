Read full article on original website
Related
9&10 News
Want To Try an Ice Cream Flight? NanBop Has a Sweet Event for You
Have you ever eaten an ice cream flight? How about eating that flight inside of an igloo? And in winter? Well, now you can!. NanBop Farm – which is part of the 910 Media Group and is located on the grounds of the Cadillac headquarters – is hosting Frosty Flights on Monday, Feb. 20.
9&10 News
Patterson’s Flowers Reacts to Valentine’s Day Flower Orders
Flower shops are working hard to help spread the love tomorrow. Patterson’s Flowers in Cadillac, Big Rapids and Reed City is putting in long days to make sure people can celebrate Valentine’s Day. Hundreds of flowers are flowing out the door, with the traditional roses being a very popular item.
9&10 News
Local Restaurants are Busy this Super Bowl Sunday
The Detroit Wing Company in Traverse City says they’re “looking forward to all the customers and we’re ready to serve everyone” on Super Bowl Sunday. Firefly, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Thirsty Fish along with other restaurants in the area were busy Sunday for the big game. Detroit Wing Company is one of many restaurants in Traverse City that is busy serving up fan favorite foods for this year’s super bowl.
9&10 News
Love Your Neighbor Food Drive For Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, the holiday all about showing important people in your life you love them. You can also show your love by helping those in need. Community Hope is all about businesses, schools, churches, and people coming together to help Missaukee County thrive, and they need your help now more than ever.
9&10 News
Anishanaabe Art Showcased at Artworks Big Rapids
Running until March 3rd visitors to Artworks in Big Rapids can delve into the history and wonder of Anishanaabe art that celebrates their culture. From poetry to weaving to visual arts there are a variety of ways to explore the traditions of the Anishanaabe. There are even specialty practices on display such at Birch Biting where an artist will use birch bark and their teeth to bite images into the bark. There will be a guest lecturer, poet Gordon Henry, presenting on February 17th at noon.
traverseticker.com
Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond
Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
Tropical shirts, record warmth before the late-week snowstorm
Record warmth will be felt at a few cities Tuesday afternoon. A record warm morning will be felt many places Wednesday morning. Saginaw has a good chance at tying a record set over 100 years ago in 1918. Tuesday afternoon’s high temperature at Saginaw should hit 49 degrees. This would tie the old record of 49 degrees set back on February 14, 1918.
9&10 News
A Pastor From Africa Is Visiting Michigan To Give Thanks
Pastor Conrad Bitoye and Deb Booher may live on different ends of the world but for the past 15 years the two have worked together to support a variety of projects in the Pastor’s village. Deb and her organization have worked in conjunction with many individuals and businesses in Northern Michigan to build support for these projects and provide the village with the tools that they have needed to better their lives every day.
9&10 News
Interlochen Center for the Arts President Emeritus Edward J. Downing Passes Away at 87
Interlochen Center for the Arts President Emeritus Edward J. Downing passed away peacefully with family at his side early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Downing first came to Interlochen the summers of 1974 and 1975, when he served as Director of the University of Michigan All-State Program at Interlochen. He was appointed President of Interlochen Center for the Arts on Oct. 16, 1998.
9&10 News
Grayling Community Gathers to Help Children Whose Parents Died in Crash
A car crash earlier this year took the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver, leaving behind their three children. But their community is stepping up to help, and people came together Saturday to support the family. “We had a real community effort, and so many people wanted to help” says...
9&10 News
St. Francis Races Past Elk Rapids
TRAVERSE CITY - The St. Francis Gladiators started off strong and used a lockdown defensive performance to record a 58-22 win over Elk Rapids on Friday. The Gladiators started the game on a 13-3 run and led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, holding the Elks to just 12 points for the remainder of the contest.
9&10 News
Cherry Capital Airport Reacts to Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Great Lakes
The U.S. military on Sunday shot down another unidentified object, this time over the Great Lakes region, federal and state officials said Sunday. Whatever the object was, the chaos caused the FAA to shut down airspace over Lake Michigan for over an hour on Sunday, affecting air travel from Traverse City to Green Bay Wisconsin and up to the U.P. That flight restriction comes with stiff penalties for any pilot who violates it.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
sooleader.com
MDOT and local agencies enacting spring weight restrictions
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting spring weight restrictions, an annual move to protect roads. Effective 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines north to and including M-55 from the intersection with US-31 in Manistee, then east on M-55 to the intersection with M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to the intersection with M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection with US-23 in Tawas City.
9&10 News
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
traverseticker.com
Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops
Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
wbrn.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
9&10 News
Traverse City Central Hockey Triumphs on Senior Night
TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City Central hockey comes out victorious 7-2 over Rochester United in the Trojans’ last home game of the regular season. Seven seniors were recognized during the first intermission, with the seniors already in high spirits after Owen Dawson’s two power play goals to put the Trojans up 2-1.
9&10 News
White Cloud Ekes Out Win Over Morley Stanwood
STANWOOD - The White Cloud Indians erased a 7-point halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 48-46 victory over Morley Stanwood on Friday night. The Mohawks held a 20-13 lead at halftime. White Cloud (10-6, 6-3 CSAA) steps out of conference to host Walkerville on Monday night. Morley Stanwood (5-11, 2-6...
