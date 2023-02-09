ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Annual Hockey Weekend Memorializes Player Gone Too Soon

A weekend of hockey in Sault Ste. Marie was all in remembrance of a young woman killed in a tragic car crash. The second annual Katie Robinson Memorial Showcase was three days of hockey, with the LSSU women’s hockey team facing off against the Minnesota Gophers. Robinson was killed...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI

