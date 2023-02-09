Read full article on original website
Related
Islam Makhachev responds after Nate Diaz suggests Alexander Volkanovski “whooped” his ass at UFC 284
Islam Makhachev has fired back after Nate Diaz claimed that Alexander Volkanovski “whooped” him at UFC 284. Makhachev put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. While Makhachev won the fight via unanimous decision, Volkanovski’s stock is through the roof following his gutsy performance. Some, such as UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, feel Volkanovski should’ve been awarded the victory.
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Is All About Sarah Logan’s New Valhalla Gimmick
Liv Morgan is no stranger to the WWE Universe. As one of the company’s most recognizable faces, she has been a part of the wrestling world for several years. It’s no secret that Morgan shares a special bond with Sarah Logan since their days in the NXT women’s division.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
bodyslam.net
Matt Morgan Was Supposed To Return To WWE At The 2014 Royal Rumble
After departing from WWE, Morgan took on several wrestling opportunities with TNA/IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling before ultimately retiring from full-time wrestling in 2014. While speaking during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Morgan revealed that he was supposed to make his return to WWE during the...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor offers Alexander Volkanovski hilarious advice ahead of UFC 284 superfight
Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
bodyslam.net
WWE Write The Usos Off TV Due To Upcoming Trip To Canada
As seen on WWE SmackDown this week, Jey Uso reunited with Jimmy Uso to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The twins had a successful title defense. Jimmy asked Jey about his loyalty to The Bloodline after the match. Jey didn’t give a definitive answer....
calfkicker.com
Conor McGregor criticized for partying with famous rapper ahead of UFC return
Fans have criticized Conor McGregor for partying instead of training since it was just revealed he’s coming back to UFC against Michael Chandler following a stint on TUF. The Irishman hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a horrific loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he’s been sure to enjoy himself ever since and has been often seen partying.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
wrestlinginc.com
Joey Janela Is Trying To Convince Former WWE Star To Come Back For One More Run
Joey Janela has never been one to be shy about wrestling previous WWE stars. However, Janela may be appearing to put aside his pro wrestling to help a former Cruiserweight Champion find his way back into the wrestling world. In an interview with Fightful Select, former GCW World Champion Janela revealed that he is attempting to bring Paul London back for one more run. Janela stated that London "said he's ready," with Janela appearing interested in helping London find his footing once again.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Must Leave Japan, But Not NJPW
With New Japan Pro-Wrestling's New Beginnings in Osaka show officially in the books, the much-anticipated result of the Loser Leaves Japan match between Hikuleo and "Switchblade" Jay White has been revealed. The leader of the Bullet Club fell to Hikuleo in just over 25 minutes when the Tongan crushed White...
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive
While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR: Former WWE Champion May Return Before WrestleMania 39
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. A former WWE champion, who has been injured for quite some time, may be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 39. In a response to a fan on his Facebook Stories, wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated that Randy Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his return to the ring. He said the following:
wrestlinginc.com
Emma Reunites With WWE HOF'ers
WWE Superstar Emma shared on Instagram earlier today that on Saturday she got the chance to see WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella again. The three were part of the 23rd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge. "Yesterday was so fun! Haven't seen @thenikkibella and @thebriebella in forever!...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Felt Bad For WWE NXT Star In Final Match
Mandy Rose was released less than a day after she lost the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, which is believed to be due to the risque content she had been posting on her FanTime account. Considering that Rose had been the face of the "NXT" women's division for 413 days as their champion, it came to the surprise of many when she was reportedly told the day of "NXT" she would be dropping the title.
Comments / 0