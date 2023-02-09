Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Passenger Vessels: Rising to the Challenge
Interferry CEO Mike Corrigan explains the driving forces behind the global trade association’s imperative to keep its foot on the gas. Interferry and its members scaled some demanding peaks in 2022 but, to state the obvious, our work is never done. Facing an equally busy schedule of challenges and opportunities in the year ahead, we need to keep climbing – a truism that has been memorably expressed as ‘the top of one mountain is always the bottom of another’.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
marinelink.com
First Azeri Oil Leaves Turkey's Ceyhan Since Quakes
The Nordlotus sailed from Turkey's Ceyhan oil export hub loaded with Azeri crude on Monday, the first such shipment since earthquakes hit the region on Feb. 6, ship-tracking data showed and a trading source said. The tanker carried 682,500 barrels of oil and began loading on Feb. 12, Turkish state...
marinelink.com
Offshore Support Vessels in High Demand as Solstad Secures New Deals, Extensions
Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Solstad Offshore said Monday it had secured multiple new contracts and contract extensions. The contracts and extensions are for various platform supply vessels and anchor handling tug supply vessels. "The contracts have a combined firm duration of approximately 10 vessel years and will support various...
marinelink.com
Edda Wind Daughter Craft for Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm
Norwegian offshore service operation vessel provider and operator Edda Wind has launched the Boreas Worker daughter craft crew transfer vessel (CTV). The vessel, designed by Chartwell Marine, has been built by Alicat Workboats, on behalf of Astilleros Gondan. The daugter craft will be used to support the commissioning and construction of the first phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.
marinelink.com
Venezuela to Contract for Two Iran-built Oil Tankers to Expand Fleet
Venezuela will contract with an Iranian shipyard to build two oil tankers under an existing construction agreement bedeviled by payment delays and difficulties with needed certifications, according to people familiar with the matter and documents. Venezuela’s state-run energy firm PDVSA since last year has redoubled efforts to buy and lease...
marinelink.com
Feeder Container Sectors Helps Turn Ship Recycle Market
An increase in the flow of tonnage has begun to buoy recycling markets and all potential locations are increasingly trying to secure vessels, in order to satisfy an progressively rampant demand that has built up over a record low influx of tonnage during a dreadfully quiet 2022. India continues to...
marinelink.com
Maersk Sues Evergreen Over Suez Canal Blockage
Global shipping traffic was disrupted in 2021 when Ever Given, one of the world's largest containerships, got stuck in the southern section of the Suez Canal for about a week. (File photo: Suez Canal Authority) Shipping group Maersk said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against the owner and...
Comments / 0