SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a Monday morning shooting between family members that may have been a case of self-defense. Officers were called to a pediatrician’s office after a man was shot by the brother of his ex-girlfriend, according to investigators. Police say the victim had shown up at the office after the woman and her child were inside for an appointment.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO