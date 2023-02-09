Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Suspect speeds 85 mph into oncoming traffic while trying to evade deputies on stolen motorcycle, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with multiple crimes after speeding into oncoming traffic while trying to evade authorities over the weekend, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Roath, 49, was arrested just before midnight on Saturday on charges including tampering with evidence, evading...
KSAT 12
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest man for human smuggling after high-speed vehicle chase
KERRVILLE, Texas – A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Kerrville after he allegedly smuggled two people and led Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed vehicle chase last Wednesday. David Jarrett Klaiber of Beeville, Texas, was taken into custody. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office,...
KTSA
4 year old killed, several injured in Southwest Bexar County fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are hospitalized and a 4 year old child is dead after a mobile home caught fire Sunday morning. KSAT-12 reports firefighters were called to the 17900 block of Shepherd Road just after 9 A.M. When they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after assaulting woman, family member and multiple police officers, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on four charges related to an alleged drunken series of events Sunday afternoon. San Antonio police arrested Jerry Massey, 36, just before 2:30 p.m. after police say he assaulted multiple people, including several police officers. According to an incident report, Massey showed...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar Co. Sheriff's say scammers posing at deputies, threatening residents with jail time
SAN ANTONIO - We're tracking a scam alert reported by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office has received multiple calls from residents letting them know scammers are calling and posing as deputies. As you can hear in the sheriff's office Facebook post, scammers are posing as deputies and...
KSAT 12
Man shot during backyard cookout on city’s West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A Super Bowl party on the city’s West Side ended with one person getting shot overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said Sunday. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of San Luis Street, not far from West Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for elderly man with medical condition who went missing on the North Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for an elderly man with a medical condition who went missing over the weekend. Gregory Taylor, 69, was last seen on Friday on West Hollywood Avenue near San Pedro Avenue on the North Side. Gregory is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds...
KTSA
Man hospitalized after family altercation at Southeast Side pediatrician’s office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a Monday morning shooting between family members that may have been a case of self-defense. Officers were called to a pediatrician’s office after a man was shot by the brother of his ex-girlfriend, according to investigators. Police say the victim had shown up at the office after the woman and her child were inside for an appointment.
KSAT 12
Man startled while sleeping in van on city’s West Side accidentally shoots himself
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was startled while sleeping in his van accidentally fired his gun, critically wounding himself, according to San Antonio police. It happened around 7 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parking near S. Acme Road. The man suffered a life-threatening...
KSAT 12
Windcrest police seek man in robbery, assault
WINDCREST, Texas – The Windcrest Police Department says they are searching for a man in connection with a robbery that happened back in early January. Marlon Meshon Lewis, AKA Marlow Fussell, is wanted for a robbery and assault with bodily injury that occurred in the city of Windcrest. Lewis...
KSAT 12
Residents not hurt after fire causes extensive damage to far West Bexar County home
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A fire has forced two people to evacuate their home in far West Bexar County early Monday morning. The fire happened just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Cardinal Way, not far from Potranco Road and outside Loop 1604. Fire...
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge dismissed for two men involved in deadly shooting of 19-year-old mother
SAN ANTONIO – Two of seven people charged in the July 2020 murder of a 19-year-old woman had their capital murder charge unexpectedly dropped. Kyle Phillips, Dorian Morphree, Natalie Carrington, J’Mariah Pope-Williams, Johntavion Sounders, Alissa Weese, Aaron Jackson were all charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and robbing Jasmine Williams inside her home.
KTSA
Man steals off-duty police officer’s taser, gets shot while being escorted out of San Antonio sports bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who stole a taser from an off-duty cop then fired it at the officer is in critical condition after an incident at a San Antonio sports bar. It happened late Saturday night at the Twin Peaks location on SW Loop 410. The...
KTSA
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
KSAT 12
Man shot, critically injured after tasing off-duty officer outside far West Side restaurant, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and critically injured after tasing an off-duty Somerset police officer outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant overnight, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW Loop 410, on the far West Side.
Man shot outside pediatric clinic; one in custody
SAN ANTONIO — One person was rushed to the hospital after they were shot outside a pediatric clinic, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened outside Almouie Pediatrics in the 2300 block of SE Military Drive near Old Corpus Christi Road around 11 a.m. on Monday. Authorities...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot at his front door on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in a hospital after being shot by a suspect who confronted him at the front door of his East Side home, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Coney Avenue. A...
KTSA
Man shot at Super Bowl party on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Super Bowl party on San Antonio’s West side turned violent late Sunday night. It was just after 11 P.M. when police were called to a home in the 2400 block of San Luis Street. They arrived to find a man lying on...
KSAT 12
Some people arrested on low level crimes will have their bond paid for Harvard research
BEXAR COUNTY – Harvard Law School is conducting a new justice study that will pay bail for select nonviolent Bexar County inmates over the next several years. The study is investigating what happens to low-level offenders waiting in jail because they cannot afford to post bail. A San Antonio...
news4sanantonio.com
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest of man smuggling migrants, narcotics in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas — A man was arrested for engaging in a high-speed chase with police due to human smuggling and narcotics. According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday near Mountain Home in Kerr County just Northwest of San Antonio. Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations...
Comments / 0