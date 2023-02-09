ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, TX

KTSA

Man hospitalized after family altercation at Southeast Side pediatrician's office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a Monday morning shooting between family members that may have been a case of self-defense. Officers were called to a pediatrician's office after a man was shot by the brother of his ex-girlfriend, according to investigators. Police say the victim had shown up at the office after the woman and her child were inside for an appointment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Windcrest police seek man in robbery, assault

WINDCREST, Texas – The Windcrest Police Department says they are searching for a man in connection with a robbery that happened back in early January. Marlon Meshon Lewis, AKA Marlow Fussell, is wanted for a robbery and assault with bodily injury that occurred in the city of Windcrest. Lewis...
WINDCREST, TX
KSAT 12

Capital murder charge dismissed for two men involved in deadly shooting of 19-year-old mother

SAN ANTONIO – Two of seven people charged in the July 2020 murder of a 19-year-old woman had their capital murder charge unexpectedly dropped. Kyle Phillips, Dorian Morphree, Natalie Carrington, J'Mariah Pope-Williams, Johntavion Sounders, Alissa Weese, Aaron Jackson were all charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and robbing Jasmine Williams inside her home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

