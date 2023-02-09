Clippers add Sixth Man of the Year winner at deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired a former player and Sixth Man of the Year Award winner at the NBA trade deadline. Eric Gordon will return to Los Angeles as part of a big three-team trade involving John Wall and others.

“Breaking: The Rockets are acquiring John Wall as part of a three-team deal. The Clippers are sending Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies , and the Clippers are getting Eric Gordon , Danny Green and three second-round picks, sources told @wojespn ,” ESPN tweeted .

Gordon spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Clippers. He played with the team from 2008-2011. In that time he was a key contributor, as he averaged 16.1, 16.9, and 22.3 points per game in those seasons. Gordon has never averaged lower than double figures in his career and that includes this season. In 2022, the 2017 NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner has averaged 13.1 points through 47 games played.

The Clippers are loading up right now at the deadline as they look to make a serious NBA Playoffs push. In acquiring Gordon, the Clips land a player with significant scoring prowess on the wing. That should no doubt help the team out. They will once again try to make good on all the big moves they’ve made over the past few seasons.

Los Angeles is 31-27 and sit in 6th place in the Western Conference right now.

