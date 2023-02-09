Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Starts New Weight Loss Business After Drastic 100-Lb. Drop
Janelle Brown, Kody’s ex-wife and one of the casts of the reality TV series, Sister Wives has started her personal weight loss business after achieving her weight reduction goals using Plexus products. “Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same,” an insider disclosed to The U.S. Sun. “She’s half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She’s got to be at least 100 pounds down.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown DUMPED by Potential New Sister Wife; Humiliation Caught on Camera!
We have our first update on Sister Wives Season 18, and it’s a whopper. According to The Sun, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are intent to re-entering into a polygamous arrangement… after Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown ALL left the former at various points in the past year or so.
90 Day's Loren 'Speechless' at Baby Shower When Estranged Mom and Sister Walk In 'Like Nothing Happened'
Loren & Alexei haven't spoken to her family in months since a trip to Israel turned sour Loren Brovarnik is in for the surprise of a lifetime. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, two unexpected guests show up to the star's "lemons and love"-themed baby shower: Loren's mother Marlene and sister Rebecca. The women's arrival comes as a shock after they'd RSVP-ed "no" amid months of emotional distance. Though an "upset" Loren admits at the start of the clip that she is approaching the shower...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe Robyn Brown was 'hiding her true intentions' throughout the series' 17 season run on TLC.
Austin Majors dead aged 27: NYPD Blue actor passes away ‘in homeless shelter after possibly ingesting fentanyl’
BELOVED child star Austin Majors, who captivated fans with his performance in NYPD Blues and NCIS, has died at age 27. Majors died on Saturday night while staying in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The 27-year-old is believed to have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl,...
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Says Sister Truely Is ‘Serving Edgy’ With Blue Hair at Engagement Party
Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown says little sister Truely Brown is “serving edgy” with her blue hair after attending Gwen’s engagement party to fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz. In the snap, the newly engaged sister posed alongside her mom and siblings, Aspyn Brown, Ysabel...
Anna Duggar Now Receiving Church Counseling to Explore Marriage Options With Josh Duggar
Anna Duggar might be looking for advice on her marriage with Josh Duggar. Here's what an insider said about her seeking advice from church leaders.
The Hollywood Gossip
The Duggars Claim Jana Has Moved Out of Her Parents' House ... But Are They Lying?
Last month, Jana Duggar celebrated her 33rd birthday. It’s not a milestone year in most cultures, but because Jesus only lived to be 33, it seems like the sort of birthday that the Duggars would make a very big deal out of. Anyway, Jana is obviously taking a very...
Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
realitytitbit.com
Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa
Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sells out of ‘expensive’ $6K retreat package after star begins new life without ex Kody
SISTER Wives star Meri Brown has sold out of her pricey weekend retreat deals just one week after promoting the getaway on social media. Meri, 52, took to Instagram last Tuesday and shared a video urging her followers to consider a $6,000 stay at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Utah.
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption
Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Struggle With ‘Connecting Emotionally’
Ex-'Little People, Big World' stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff might be going through a rough patch in their marriage. Here's what Audrey said about connection.
Elite Daily
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023
Rihanna is currently pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, with whom she already shares a 9-month-old son Rihanna is happily bumping along! Shortly after the music superstar, 34, performed during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday evening, her manicurist, Kimmie Kyees, shared a video montage on Instagram that featured behind-the-scenes images and clips of Rihanna's style preparations. In one image, Rihanna is seen dressed in her red form-fitting attire from the performance while cradling her growing baby bump. Other videos and photos show Rihanna onstage, as well as Kyees...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out the Brown Family a Sham for Perpetuating These 3 Lies
Here are three examples of the Brown family deliberately misleading audiences throughout the 17 seasons of 'Sister Wives' through sugarcoating and lies.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'
“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old,” Amy Slaton said in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton is thrilled now that her family of four is complete. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 35-year-old recalls the moment she became a mother of two, welcoming her second baby via caesarean section with husband Michael. "Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully,...
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
People
