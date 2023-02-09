Read full article on original website
Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Shot Has Fans Gushing About Graphics
If you watched the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you might have been shocked to hear what sounds like Ganon talking, marveled at Link’s new powers, or completely lost it when you saw him riding a magical lawnmower. Some fans, however, are losing it over a blurry screenshot that might indicate a slight graphical improvement coming in the Breath of the Wild sequel.
'Mario Rap' Makes Comeback In Super Mario Bros. Movie Super Bowl Commercial
Another new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie has been released today, part of the onslaught of expensive and lengthy Super Bowl commercials, and while that’s usually enough to rot the brains of even the most online among us, I can assure you, this one is fantastic.
HBO’s The Last Of Us Show Just Nailed One Of The Game’s Best Moments
While the first four episodes certainly kept my attention as well-written and delightfully-shot prestige television, I had been a little let down as the adaptive process of turning the game into a show has, so far, left out the recreation of specific, memorable action sequences from the game. Well, with “Endure and Survive,” the fifth episode of the first (but not the last) season of The Last of Us, the show has revealed that it’s more than capable of adapting the action of the video game, and in some cases, just might be doing a better job with it.
Dead Island 2, Due In 2015, Now 'Coming Out A Week Early'
Back in June 2014—nearly a decade ago at this point—Dead Island 2 was revealed with a very good trailer and a 2015 release window. Only now, in 2023, following numerous delays, multiple studios, and even canceled versions, Dead Island 2 is almost here. In fact, it’s coming out a week early now, and only eight years late.
