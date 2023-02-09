This New Hope Venue Once Hosted a Very Famous Singer, Actress for Two Nights

The singer and actress played two sold-out shows in the early-1980s. Photo by Bucks County Playhouse

Known for bringing in the best of the best in entertainment, one Bucks County venue once hosted as famous singer for two nights in a row.

The Bucks County Playhouse , located at 70 South Main Street in New Hope , regularly hosts musical and theatrical shows that feature big-time performers from various entertainment backgrounds. Many actors and actresses now regarded as the best in history have made their way to the riverfront theatre in Bucks County.

One of the many big names that performed at the venue was Eartha Kitt, the acclaimed singer and actress, who performed two sold-out concerts at the playhouse on June 16 and 17, 1980.

Kitt was known as one of the biggest names in entertainment during her heyday. Known for her hit songs “Uska Dara”, “I Want to Be Evil”, “Under the Bridges of Paris”, “Just an Old Fashioned Girl” and “Where Is My Man”, she also graced the screens of television and film.

She played Catwoman in final season of the original “Batman” show and, for younger audiences, she was the voice of Yzma in “The Emperor’s New Groove”.