ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

This New Hope Venue Once Hosted a Very Famous Singer, Actress for Two Nights

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJKGt_0ki99F6800
The singer and actress played two sold-out shows in the early-1980s.Photo byBucks County Playhouse

Known for bringing in the best of the best in entertainment, one Bucks County venue once hosted as famous singer for two nights in a row.

The Bucks County Playhouse, located at 70 South Main Street in New Hope, regularly hosts musical and theatrical shows that feature big-time performers from various entertainment backgrounds. Many actors and actresses now regarded as the best in history have made their way to the riverfront theatre in Bucks County.

One of the many big names that performed at the venue was Eartha Kitt, the acclaimed singer and actress, who performed two sold-out concerts at the playhouse on June 16 and 17, 1980.

Kitt was known as one of the biggest names in entertainment during her heyday. Known for her hit songs  “Uska Dara”, “I Want to Be Evil”, “Under the Bridges of Paris”, “Just an Old Fashioned Girl” and “Where Is My Man”, she also graced the screens of television and film.

She played Catwoman in final season of the original “Batman” show and, for younger audiences, she was the voice of Yzma in “The Emperor’s New Groove”.

Learn more about famous performances like that of Kitt’s at bcptheater.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

These Divas in Havertown Dance Their Way to Fitness

A group of senior citizens are part of a special fitness class “Dancing Divas” at the Haverford Township Community Recreational Environmental Center that’s teaching them some new dance steps, reports Dave Edwards for 6abc. The class is geared toward older women who like to move, said Elizabeth...
HAVERTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Fire Company Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary of Antique Truck

A Bucks County fire company is celebrating the enduring beauty and long legacy of firefighting by a single vehicle they possess. The Doylestown Fire Company, located at 68 Shewell Avenue in Doylestown, is celebrating the centennial anniversary of one of their antique vehicles. Nicknamed “Fox”, Engine 19-3 was purchased from the Ahrens Fox Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, and first started its career in nearby Lambertville, New Jersey.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

A Right Wing Wacko by Princeton Standards, Michael Cortese Was Also a Champion of Diversity of Thought

Princeton, NJ -- Dr. Michael Cortese, a longtime Princeton prosthodontist and a very important person in my life, died suddenly at the age of 69 on January 21, 2023. He wasn’t a close social friend of shared dinners, shared cigars, or shared rounds of golf, but simply someone who made me smile. I like smiling at people and have been told I have a “nice” smile. But, full disclosure, I do not have a natural, God-given, nice smile. From a very young age, I have been cursed with troubled teeth, plus a propensity for falling flat on my face, breaking my...
PRINCETON, NJ
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Business Specializing in Charcuterie Boards Opens First PA Location in Jamison

A new business has opened in Bucks County, and those looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift are in for a treat. Graze Craze, a business that specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for gatherings, office catering and special events, recently opened its first Pennsylvania location at 2190 York Road, Suite 6, in Jamison. The business is the newest food franchise to join the community of award-winning brands affiliated with United Franchise Group.
JAMISON, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The Most Impractical — and Hilarious — “Words of Wisdom” Philly Parents Have Heard

“Sleep when the baby sleeps.” … Right. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
AMBLER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy